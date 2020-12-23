Wednesday TV Tips: fee-fi-fo-fum, it's David Walliams and the Beanstalk

Finding Dory

BBC One, 3.40pm

Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) is the next-shell neighbour of Marlin and his young son Nemo on the Great Barrier Reef. The three plucky fish embark on an epic quest to California.

England - League Cup

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur, ko 5.30pm; Everton v Manchester United, ko 8pm; both Sky Sports

Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After

Sky One, 8pm

David Walliams returns with another tale of what happens after 'happily ever after', this time looking into what happened after Jack felled the giant beanstalk and defeated the giant.

Donal's Family Food at Christmas

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Donal Skehan works on spicy pork shoulder and Christmas cookies

The Midnight Sky

Netflix

George Clooney and Caoilinn Springall in The Midnight Sky

George Clooney directs and stars in this adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. He plays Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist in the snowy wastes of a post-apocalyptic Arctic. He's desperately trying to contact a group of astronauts to warn them not to return to the Earth. A potential Oscar-nominee.