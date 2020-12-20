Sunday TV Tips: Heartwarming and funny — Angela's Christmas

Ladies Football Championship All Ireland Finals

Intermediate: Meath v Westmeath, 1.15pm; Senior Final, Dublin v Cork, 3.3pm, both TG4

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City, 2.15pm; Manchester Utd v Leeds Utd, 4.30pm, both Sky Sports

Angela's Christmas

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Lovely animated adaptation of Frank McCourt's children's book.

Sports Personality of the Year 2020

BBC One, 8pm

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford will be recognised for the impact he has made this year with his dedicated campaigning and pressure on the British government to ensure free school meal vouchers for underprivileged children continue into the holidays during the pandemic.

Notting Hill

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Hugh Grant or Julia Roberts in Notting Hill

Get in the Christmas holiday spirit with a rom-com. And what better than a classic Hugh Grant — he plays a shy bookshop owner who falls for a glamorous Hollywood star played by Julia Roberts. But things just don't run smoothly — whether it's friends, paparazzi or flatmates intruding.