Thursday TV tips: Hurling star 'takes over' Cork's City Hall

— Christy Ring documentary; plus a visit to Dingle and the impact of Covid-19 restrictions
Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 10:40
Caroline Delaney

Aston Villa v Burnley, 6pm; Sheffield United v Manchester United, 8pm, both premiersports.com

TG4, 8pm

Niamh &amp; Cathal Firtéar —waiting on schoolbus in a glorious setting
Niamh & Cathal Firtéar —waiting on schoolbus in a glorious setting

A look at the impact of Covid restrictions on a Kerry community towards the end of the summer. Niamh Firtéar and her son Cathal are looking forward to his first day in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne and Éamonn Mac Muiris welcomes the students back.

Sky One, 9pm

Your Christmas parties might not be going ahead this year, but the League of Their Own boys — Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff, Romesh Ranganathan — aren’t going to let a global pandemic stop their festive fun.

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

If you're dead certain that Christy Ring is the greatest hurler in the history of the game then sit back and enjoy this one. And if you're still on the fence then this programme might help you make up your mind. A look at Ring's life and record-setting career — he spent 24 years with the Cork senior team.

How 'green' is your Christmas tree? Use our carbon calculator to find out

