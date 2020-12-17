Thursday TV tips: Hurling star 'takes over' Cork's City Hall

Premier League

Aston Villa v Burnley, 6pm; Sheffield United v Manchester United, 8pm, both premiersports.com

Dúiseacht

TG4, 8pm

Niamh & Cathal Firtéar —waiting on schoolbus in a glorious setting

A look at the impact of Covid restrictions on a Kerry community towards the end of the summer. Niamh Firtéar and her son Cathal are looking forward to his first day in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne and Éamonn Mac Muiris welcomes the students back.

A League of Their Own: Christmas Special

Sky One, 9pm

Your Christmas parties might not be going ahead this year, but the League of Their Own boys — Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff, Romesh Ranganathan — aren’t going to let a global pandemic stop their festive fun.

Christy Ring: Man and Ball

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

If you're dead certain that Christy Ring is the greatest hurler in the history of the game then sit back and enjoy this one. And if you're still on the fence then this programme might help you make up your mind. A look at Ring's life and record-setting career — he spent 24 years with the Cork senior team.