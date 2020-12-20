A Cultured Christmas: 10 podcasts to catch up on

The Blindboy Podcast (all podcast providers)

The rise of Limerick performance artist Blindboy Boatclub’s Wednesday morning ‘podcast hug’ hasn’t stopped for lockdown, and while his famed live sessions are up in the air as a result of Covid, he’s made up for it with an eclectic selection of longform interviews and deep-dives into cultural, social and historical phenomena, as well as his characteristic hot takes on current issues.

Motherfoclóir (all podcast providers)

Honey-toned Darach Ó Séaghdha and crew have done an incredible job of discussing every aspect of the Irish language and its Hiberno-English cousin, from the linguistic and literary, to perceptions and the pop-cultural, all while delivering a relaxing yet informative podcast experience. A must-listen for Gaelgoirs, fans of Irish slang and those looking for a smart and easily-digestible take on modern Irish culture.

Alison Spittle: co-host of Wheel of Misfortune

Wheel of Misfortune (BBC Sounds)

Irish comedian Alison Spittle and Scottish co-host Fern Brady engage with life’s milestones and reliables via sometimes-cringeworthy and always-hilarious stories sent in by listeners, which is half the appeal. From dating pratfalls and family events, to bodily functions and over-earnest fandoms, the laughs have been consistent, while Spittle and Brady’s chemistry shines, especially alongside guests like Blindboy, Eleanor Tiernan and Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney.

Irish History Podcast (all podcast providers)

Fin Dwyer continued to excel this year in bringing Irish history to life with his popular weekly podcast, despite the circumstances and the subsequent cancellation of live shows like a scheduled appearance at Cork Podcast Festival. This year has seen a number of mini-series, including Stories from a Living Graveyard, as well as episodes on Irish involvement in world events, like WWII, the US anti-slavery movement, and the Spanish Civil War.

Mark Horgan, one of the Second Captains team and the host and co-producer of 10-part podcast series Where is George Gibney

Where is George Gibney? (BBC Sounds)

An Olympic swimming coach charged with child sexual abuse never stood trial for his actions, instead, simply disappearing. Travelling across Ireland, the UK and the US, Mark Horgan is the voice of an excellent longform journalistic work that has had real-life ramifications, with new victims and evidence coming to light as the show’s run on BBC audio platforms was ongoing.

The Nobody Zone (RTÉ Radio Player, all podcast providers)

In 1983, serial-killer Kieran Patrick Kelly confessed to his crimes. The team behind RTÉ Radio One’s Documentary on One presented series two of a true-crime mystery where identities are precarious, and every shred of evidence is subject to suspicion. A runaway hit for the state broadcaster, which has since been adapted into multiple languages for the European audio market, and an Irish translation courtesy of Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Reboot Republic (all podcast providers)

Part of the Tortoise Shack network of political and social podcasts, Reboot Republic, hosted by housing expert Rory Hearne, focuses on people-centred solutions to the ongoing housing crisis in Ireland, by talking to a wide range of people in the sector. Preferring to talk about what’s possible and how it can be done, it’s the perfect counterpoint to years of doomsaying and public inaction on an urgent topic.

Nialler9 Podcast (all podcast providers)

Veteran music blogger Nialler9 and crew continue into the site’s sixteenth (!) year, including a weekly podcast that’s an absolute joy, extending the site’s editorial tone to a fun, yet substantial listen. Editor Niall Byrne and freelance music journalist Andrea Cleary have consistently served up analysis of Irish and international releases, while its lockdown special, collecting thoughts and affirmations from over 20 Irish artists as the country headed into lockdown part 2, was a balm for the soul.

Ian Lynch of trad revivalists Lankum: an avid archivist shares his findings on Fire Draw Near

Fire Draw Near (Mixcloud)

Lankum man and traditional music lecturer Ian Lynch has brought his years of experience in collecting songs and recorded performances to monthly radio show Fire Draw Near, and uses them to paint a rich and full picture of our sonic history in a contemporary context. Since its debut on Dublin Digital Radio, the show has expanded to include monthly bonuses for Patreon subscribers, and a three-part side-series on the history of enduring favourite The Wild Rover.

The Irish Examiner’s range of podcasts (irishexaminer.com)

Media outlet in self-plugging shocker! This very parish has a wide selection of weekly podcasts available on irishexaminer.com, from Michael Clifford’s social and political interviews and Weekend’s own ‘Moments That Made Me’ series; to the trials and tribulations of posh Cork as relieved by the sage advice of Ask Audrey, and Clare GAA legend Anthony Daly’s hurling podcast, there’s plenty to get into.