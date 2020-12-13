Five things for the week: Christmas singalongs, a literary lecture, and a documentary on the greatest hurler 

Edna O'Brien delivers the TS Eliot lecture,  while an impressive new film pays homage to Christy Ring 
Five things for the week: Christmas singalongs, a literary lecture, and a documentary on the greatest hurler 

Edna O'Brien. 

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 20:00
Des O’Driscoll

1 |Christmas songs| Happy Holiday: Christmas with Andy Williams

Linda Kenny leads the singers, whilie Alf McCarthy is MC for a streamed concert of songs made famous by Andy Williams .

Available from Monday, Dec 14 until Dec 31, everymancork.com, €15

2 |lecture|  Edna O’Brien 

The Irish writer delivers the annual TS Elliot lecture on her 90th birthday, and the evening will also feature Sinéad Cusack  performing Eliot’s ‘Rhapsody on a Windy Night.

Tuesday, 7.30pm, free on the Abbey Theatre's YouTube channel

3 |TV| Christy Ring: Man and Ball 

Much-anticipated documentary on the greatest hurler of them all.

Thursday, RTÉ One, 10.15pm 

4 |Christmas songs| A Celtic Christmas 

Affinití perform in a streamed concert from Powerscourt of Christmas songs, in aid of the Laura Lynn Foundation.

Thursday, €20, www.affinitimusic.com

5 |streaming| Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 

Viola Davis is superb in the true story of the black singing star in 1920s Chicago.

Netflix, from Friday

More in this section

Sunday TV tips: The unfair treatment of a smart black student Sunday TV tips: The unfair treatment of a smart black student
Saturday TV Tips: Santa's gotta find a wife and it's the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final Saturday TV Tips: Santa's gotta find a wife and it's the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final
Irish actor scoops role in Marvel's Hawkeye Irish actor scoops role in Marvel's Hawkeye
'Everything is a song to me.' Dolly Parton on faith, Miley Cyrus and Irish music

'Everything is a song to me.' Dolly Parton on faith, Miley Cyrus and Irish music

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices