Five things for the week: Christmas singalongs, a literary lecture, and a documentary on the greatest hurler 

1 |Christmas songs| Happy Holiday: Christmas with Andy Williams

Linda Kenny leads the singers, whilie Alf McCarthy is MC for a streamed concert of songs made famous by Andy Williams .

Available from Monday, Dec 14 until Dec 31, everymancork.com, €15

2 |lecture| Edna O’Brien

The Irish writer delivers the annual TS Elliot lecture on her 90th birthday, and the evening will also feature Sinéad Cusack performing Eliot’s ‘Rhapsody on a Windy Night.

Tuesday, 7.30pm, free on the Abbey Theatre's YouTube channel

3 |TV| Christy Ring: Man and Ball

Much-anticipated documentary on the greatest hurler of them all.

Thursday, RTÉ One, 10.15pm

4 |Christmas songs| A Celtic Christmas

Affinití perform in a streamed concert from Powerscourt of Christmas songs, in aid of the Laura Lynn Foundation.

Thursday, €20, www.affinitimusic.com

5 |streaming| Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Viola Davis is superb in the true story of the black singing star in 1920s Chicago.

Netflix, from Friday