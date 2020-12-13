Five things for the week: Christmas singalongs, a literary lecture, and a documentary on the greatest hurler 

Linda Kenny leads the singers, whilie Alf McCarthy is MC for a streamed concert of songs made famous by Andy Williams .
Available from Monday, Dec 14 until Dec 31, everymancork.com, €15
The Irish writer delivers the annual TS Elliot lecture on her 90th birthday, and the evening will also feature Sinéad Cusack performing Eliot’s ‘Rhapsody on a Windy Night.
Tuesday, 7.30pm, free on the Abbey Theatre's YouTube channel
Much-anticipated documentary on the greatest hurler of them all.
Thursday, RTÉ One, 10.15pm
Affinití perform in a streamed concert from Powerscourt of Christmas songs, in aid of the Laura Lynn Foundation.
Thursday, €20, www.affinitimusic.com
Viola Davis is superb in the true story of the black singing star in 1920s Chicago.
Netflix, from Friday