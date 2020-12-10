Cork-based poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa takes Irish Book of the Year award with prose debut

It means the relatively small publisher, Tramp Press, has won the Irish Book of the Year three times in the past five years.
Cork-based poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa takes Irish Book of the Year award with prose debut

Poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa whose first book of prose, A Ghost in the Throat, has been named as the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020. Picture: Clare Keogh

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 23:10
Des O’Driscoll

Doireann Ní Ghríofa's work, A Ghost in the Throat, has been announced as the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020. 

The Cork-based writer had previously been known for her poetry in both Irish and English, and this award marks a stunning success for what was her prose debut.

The prestigious award was announced tonight in a televised ceremony hosted by Miriam O'Callaghan, with the former UCC anatomy student nominated alongside 13 other category winners from the recent Irish Book Awards.

Born in Galway and raised in Co. Clare, the 39-year-old author finished ahead of the likes of Graham Norton, Louise O’Neill, and Donal Ryan. The winner was decided by a combination of public vote and an 'academy' of 200 booksellers, librarians, and other experts.

A Ghost in the Throat combines memoir with an exploration of Ní Ghríofa’s connection with the 18th-century Cork poet, Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, and with her famous poem, Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire. 

Ní Ghríofa combines passages about the routines of domestic life – ironing, looking after her three sons, etc – with accounts of her growing obsession with her poetic predecessor.

“A Ghost in the Throat is a telling of my story, but it also tells the story of Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill,” said Ní Ghríofa, “and I'm so thankful to all the readers who have taken both of us into their hearts. 

"I accept this award with deep gratitude to each and every one of you. Míle buíochas libh go léir."

The award also represented an incredible achievement for relatively small publisher Tramp Press, which has won the Irish Book of the Year three times in the past five years, previously with Notes to Self by Emilie Pine (2018), and Mike McCormack's Solar Bones (2016).

Read More

Doireann Ní Gríofa: 'I had the honour of dissecting  a body'

More in this section

Rock is the best medicine: Late Late Toy Show star to release charity single  Rock is the best medicine: Late Late Toy Show star to release charity single 
Thursday TV Tips: Is it worth paying more for milk guaranteed to be from GM-free cows? Thursday TV Tips: Is it worth paying more for milk guaranteed to be from GM-free cows?
Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale 2018 Tour - Melbourne Jon Bon Jovi changes words of Fairytale Of New York in 'worst ever version' 
Taylor Swift comments

Evermore: Taylor Swift reveals she is to release a ‘sister album’ to Folklore

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices