Tuesday TV Tips: The truth about Amazon

Champions League live

RTÉ 2, 8pm

Darragh Maloney is joined by Damien Duff and Kevin Doyle for live coverage of RB Leipzig v Manchester United (ko 8pm). Other games covered are Chelsea v Krasnodar; Barcelona v Juventus; RB Leipzig v Manchester Utd (all ko 8pm, on Virgin TV Go, BT Sport, and Sky Sports)

Ireland Under Lockdown: COVID-19 Stories

Virgin One, 9pm

Zara King explores the impact of coronavirus on life in Ireland. She meets families who tragically lost loved ones and explores the effect the virus has had on our mental health and wellbeing. She interviews Dr Tony Holohan, Minister Simon Harris and HSE director general Paul Reid.

LENNONYC

TG 4, 9.05pm

A documentary looking at the time Lennon, Yoko Ono and their son, Sean, spent living in New York City during the 1970s.

John Lennon

Features never-before heard studio recordings from the Double Fantasy sessions and never-before-seen outtakes from Lennon in concert and home movies that have only recently been transferred to video. It also features exclusive interviews with Ms Ono, who cooperated extensively with the production.

The Truth About Amazon: Can You Trust It This Christmas?

C4, 9pm

With many of us staying inside to avoid the threat of coronavirus, more people than ever are doing their shopping online — and one retailer in particular has been benefitting from that. Amazon is a huge multi-national business that sells just about anything your heart desires, so there’s no wonder it’s doing well. But is it really as reliable as it should be? An investigation of customer complaints and marketplace issues and also tips on how to bag a bargain.