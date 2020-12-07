The Prom: James Corden on stepping up with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman for a new Netflix musical 

His TV show and Carpool Karaoke have made him famous in the US, while his co-stars in his new movie include Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. But James Corden laughs as he remembers an encounter with a paparazzi photographer shortly after he moved to Los Angeles.

“I could see a photographer over the way in these rocks. And about 20 minutes later, he was still there. We'd been in America about six months. My parents were in town, so we'd left our kids with them and gone to the beach for a couple of hours.

“This photographer's there and I thought: ‘You know what, I've had enough of this’. I went over and I said: ‘Hey, man, look, I think you've got your photo now. This feels a little much’. And he looked at me and had no idea what I was talking about. I went: ‘Come on. I can see your camera. You've been here like half an hour now. I'm just trying to have some time with my wife’. I was blissfully unaware that Leonardo DiCaprio was having lunch at a restaurant right behind us.”

America has been kind to Corden, but he remains aware there’s always a higher star wattage not far away. “I consider myself very fortunate because I host a TV show, which airs at 12:37am on CBS, which is not a slot you often consider with fame. I also live in Los Angeles, so you're surrounded by people who are so much more famous than you. I never really feel particularly well known.”

Still, the British actor has had a remarkable run. After co-writing and starring in the critically acclaimed Gavin & Stacey, he created his Carpool Karaoke sketch, first in the UK and later on his US Late Late Show. Supporting roles and voice performances in movies like Peter Rabbit and Into the Woods followed, and his latest, The Prom, sees him take on a musical for Netflix.

Adapted from the hit Broadway musical, The Prom is a glittery, toe-tapping feelgood musical that centres around high-school student Emma (Jo Ellen Perlman) whose prom night in small-town Indiana has been cancelled because she planned to bring her girlfriend.

Meanwhile on Broadway, musical performers Dee Dee (Meryl Streep) and Barry (Corden) are falling stars whose show has been cancelled due to bad reviews. Desperate to retain their showbiz status, they decide to take on a celebrity cause - and Emma’s high-school heartbreak sounds just the ticket.

The Prom: James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Keegan-Michael Key.

“This is the second movie musical I've been able to make with Meryl," says Corden. "It's always just a thrill to be in her orbit, singing, dancing, or in truth, the best moments are when you're just listening to her stories. She's never anything less than the most fantastic company.”

He is also full of praise for his young co-star Perlman, who’s impressive in her mainstream debut. “I said to Jo Ellen, I cannot tell you what it feels like to know that for the rest of my life, I'm just going to tell people that I was on Jo Ellen Pullman's first film and they'll go: ‘Shut the f**k up. What was she like?’ And I'll go: ‘I don't know, she doesn't talk to me anymore. She's changed her number and she's now an 11 time Academy Award winner. Not to put pressure on her. But I do think she's that special.”

Corden’s character in the film is a colourful gay musical theatre performer and he spent a lot of time talking with director Ryan Murphy about the role and taking guidance from him. “If anything. Barry's feeling is that he's never really got the breaks that he deserves that he's never had the chances that he deserves, he wants to be in a hit. I think lots of actors can associate with that feeling that you've got something to give and you just can't find your space or your voice. But I really enjoyed delving into the depths of narcissism that I don't want to admit existed within me, but I doubt I'd be here talking to you right now if they didn’t.”

The Prom is now in cinemas and debuts on Netflix on Friday, December 11

Stream dreams on the silver screen as Netflix aims for Oscars

Several Netflix movies are being tipped to compete in next year’s Academy Awards, which have been moved to April because of the Covid pandemic. The streaming giant has been at the races for a couple of years, with several titles including Roma, and last year Marriage Story and The Irishman, competing for the top prizes.

Films qualify for the Oscars if they are scheduled for a theatrical run in cinemas before streaming. This applies this year whether or not cinemas are closed due to pandemic restrictions.

Last year saw a best supporting actress award for Laura Dern in Marriage Story and American Factory taking best feature documentary, but this year could see several movies in the running.

These include The Prom, a big-scale musical about acceptance and inclusion that is likely to tick a lot of nomination boxes for the Academy, including music and technical categories and awards-season favourite Meryl Streep for supporting actress.

Mank, David Fincher’s 1930s set tale of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz’s efforts to complete his screenplay for Citizen Kane, is already emerging as a frontrunner. Reviews have been strong for the film, and Hollywood has always traditionally loved movies about the movies.

Other Netflix titles which qualify and are likely to be put forward for contention include Rebecca, British director Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s classic, starring Lily James and Armie Hammer.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an adaptation of the stage play of the same name, is already generating awards-season word of mouth for Academy favourite Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Animated movie and current release Over the Moon, directed by animation icon Glen Keane, is likely to be put forward for contention by Netflix.

Two other forthcoming Netflix releases, set to be released here in the New Year, are also possible Oscar contenders.

Early buzz is strong for The Dig, adapted from John Preston’s novel about the 1939 excavation at Sutton Hoo. Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan head the big-name cast.

Also a potential contender is Pieces of a Woman, Netflix’s drama about a woman grappling with trauma following a home birth and the impacts this has on her family and relationships. Vanessa Kirby and Shia LeBoeuf head the cast and the film will be released here in January.