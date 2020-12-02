Wednesday TV Tips: Behind-the-scenes of a Balbriggan murder investigation

Sport

Champions League: Krasnodar v Rennes, 5.55pm, BT Sport; Istanbul Basaksehir v RB Leipzig, 5.55pm; Manchester Utd v PSG, 8pm, Virgin Media Sport

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

Channel 4, 8pm

The property expert, her husband Graham and their four sons swapped London for the Somerset countryside with plans to create a modern stately home on a rundown dairy farm. Unfortunately, getting their ideas approved by the local council hasn’t been easy, but at long last, they get the thumbs-up and can start constructing their dream house.

Surviving Covid

Channel 4, 9pm

This feature-length documentary tells the stories of four people affected by Covid-19 Cameras chart their lives over a six-month period after they arrive for treatment at London’s King’s College Hospital.

The Case I Can't Forget: The Murder of Mary Gough

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

This new three-part series focuses on some of the cases that have stayed in the thoughts of members of An Garda Síochána long after they have finished working hard to try to solve them.

In this first episode, retired Detective Inspector Pat Marry relives his four-year-long murder investigation that put a killer behind bars.

In 2001, while still a sergeant in Balbriggan, he was put in charge of his first murder investigation. The victim was 27-year-old Mary Gough, who was declared dead after apparently falling down the stairs in the house she shared with her husband.

We hear how Pat seized the suspect’s hard drive, and instructed specialist investigators to retrieve digital evidence from it. It was the first time in the history of the State that such evidence was allowed before the courts.