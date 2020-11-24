Tuesday TV tips: Great British Bake Off final; Manchester Utd live at Old Trafford

— and Alien Xmas 
Tuesday TV tips: Great British Bake Off final; Manchester Utd live at Old Trafford

This is how the expert does it: Paul Hollywood's jam and custard doughnuts

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 13:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

Live UEFA Champions League: Matchday four of Group H features Manchester United v İstanbul Başakşehir from Old Trafford (kick-off 8pm). RTÉ2

Rennes v Chelsea, 5.55pm, Virgin Media Sport

The Great British Bake Off: The Final

Channel 4, 8pm

For many of us, it has been a welcome weekly dose of normality. But there is one way in which The Great British Bake Off has felt a bit different in 2020 — the competition has been particularly wide open. We’ve had technical challenges and signature challenges and eliminations and now it’s down to the final. 

The competitors will complete tasks involving set custard and puff pastry, chocolate and nuts — and a freestyle 'showstopper'. 

Alien Xmas

Netflix 

Alien Xmas, Netflix
Alien Xmas, Netflix

When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

Notes for My Son

Netflix

When María 'Marie' Vázquez finds out she has a terminal disease, she decides to face her fate the only way she knows how: with emotion and a sarcastic humor that defines her.

She spends most of her time writing a book for her four-year-old son, Tomy, with the idea that his mother's image will stay with him for ever.

Read More

Weekend Baking Challenge: Loaf Cakes

More in this section

Strange Boy: 'Trad-rap has never really been done, but the reaction has been lovely' Strange Boy: 'Trad-rap has never really been done, but the reaction has been lovely'
Classic Brit Awards - London André Rieu: 'We want to hug each other, and sing together and dance together'
Podcast Corner: Digging deep to explain the Covid statistics Podcast Corner: Digging deep to explain the Covid statistics
Living abroad? Here’s when and how you can watch the Late Late Toy Show

Living abroad? Here’s when and how you can watch the Late Late Toy Show

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices