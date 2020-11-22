Five cultural things for the week ahead 

Between financing a Covid vaccine, and doing her bit in a seasonal musical, Dolly Parton can do no wrong at the moment.
A full set of illustrations is sent to children who buy tickets for this version of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic children’s story.
The American folk artist and the Italian pianist join forces on the stage of the National Concert Hall in Dublin.
The weekly Ó Bheál sessions in the Long Valley in Cork may be on hold, but its annual poetry festival will take place online.
There's no audience in the studio, but in our hour of need, at least the annual essential still gets a run in some form.