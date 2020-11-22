Five cultural things for the week ahead 

Streaming: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Between financing a Covid vaccine, and doing her bit in a seasonal musical, Dolly Parton can do no wrong at the moment.

Netflix, available now

Audio Drama: The Snow Queen

A full set of illustrations is sent to children who buy tickets for this version of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic children’s story.

Monday to Dec 18, everymancork.com

Live Music: Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi

The American folk artist and the Italian pianist join forces on the stage of the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Tuesday, nch.ie

Poetry: Winter Warmer Festival

The weekly Ó Bheál sessions in the Long Valley in Cork may be on hold, but its annual poetry festival will take place online.

Thursday to Sunday, www.obheal.ie

TV: Late Late Toy Show

There's no audience in the studio, but in our hour of need, at least the annual essential still gets a run in some form.

Friday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm