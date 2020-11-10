Album review: AC/DC return with Power Up, a comeback record that stands tall 

AC/DC’s reputation as one of rock’s most indestructible brands has been pummelled by a succession of wrecking balls, starting with the death in 2016 of rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young.

That same year, singer Brian Johnson quit the group’s Rock Or Bust tour early after developing hearing difficulties (Axl Rose stepped in). Meanwhile, drummer Phil Rudd was arrested in New Zealand on charges of “attempting to procure a murder” in New Zealand. After 43 years and 16 albums, the roof was finally falling in.

Incredibly, though, AC/DC pushed past these traumas and are back with an LP that sees the head-banging icons chugging on all pistons. Johnson’s hearing has been restored thanks to some vague experimental technology he isn’t at liberty to discuss.

The murder-related charges against Rudd were withdrawn. Malcolm's nephew Stevie has filled in on rhythm guitar. And Malcolm’s brother, lead guitarist and songwriter Angus, has gone back to a trove of unfinished songs and ideas they worked together circa 2008’s Black Ice and used it as the foundation for the new record.

This is AC/DC being the biggest, loudest, most ludicrous version of themselves. What other version would anyone want? 'Realise' and 'Shot in the Dark' teeter along the tightrope between rumbling riffs and Johnson’s air-raid siren falsetto. That ancient grumble that every AC/DC song sounds the same is meanwhile countered by 'Through The Mists of Time', which surfs on a quasi indie-disco jangle.

Still, AC/DC didn’t get where they are today by aping REM and they are carefully not to wax too sophisticated. To that end, 'Money Shot' and 'Code Red' bring the album to a close with the band’s familiar mix of bluesy grooves and stomping Seventies rock.

Incredibly, given all that has happened, here is an AC/DC LP that sounds much like any other. This is exactly as intended. Angus Young expressed the hope to Rolling Stone that Power Up would give rock fans something to hold onto during the pandemic. He and his bandmates have certainly achieved that.

For those about to spend the next several weeks in lockdown, AC/DC salute you with a rollicking comeback record.