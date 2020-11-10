Podcast Corner: three new Irish podcasts worth checking out - David O'Doherty, Wild Rover, adoption tales 

Isolating with David O'Doherty

Absolutely one of the podcasts of the year, this Isolating podcast/Insulating Tripod is available in the Second Captains feed (you can subscribe for €5 a month). It began during the first lockdown, as comedian David O'Doherty gave daily updates on life with his parents on Achill Island.

Having ended in June, it returned last week as Ireland settles into the level 5 restrictions. With daily episodes clocking in at around 20 minutes, there's something so jovial and comforting about it. Like Terry Wogan's radio show, or a more modern comparison, the 2 Johnnies, DOD's rapport with his listeners goes both ways.

The emails in, about Googles and tech help with family members to dreams about 'Nobblers' himself, are often hilarious, as are his tales of, among other things, banana deliveries with his sushi. "What a year for me to become a close-up street magician," he jokes early on his return episode. "It's been a disaster!"

As long as Isolating continues, you won't want this lockdown to end.

Fire Draw Near

This is a monthly radio show from Lankum's Ian Lynch which investigates Irish traditional music and song. The feed is already full of fascinating musical titbits but Lynch is now in the midst of a three-episode series on the history of 'The Wild Rover'.

Arguing that perhaps more Irish people know the words to that song rather than the national anthem, on the first episode, released last week, he takes us back a couple of centuries to alehouse ballads in England. Lankum's 10-minute version of 'The Wild Rover' has captivated a new, younger audience of trad music - and this series gives you all the background you'll need.

Bonus points for featuring performances from the likes of fellow Lankum member Radie Peat.

Barnardos - Growing Stronger Together

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Barnardos' post-adoption service, which provides support to birth/natural mothers and adopted adults, the charity has launched an audio documentary, and a one-off podcast episode, Growing Stronger Together.

Narrated by actress Sinead Cusack, four such mothers tell their stories in the 34-minute episode, including Marian, who became pregnant in 1978 but because of the shame and stigma of rural Ireland, went to the UK to have her baby. Aged 24 at the time and with no supports available from the State, she reflects, "I was Ireland's problem."

Marian says, however, she's one of the lucky ones, as she began a relationship and reunited with the daughter who had been given up for adoption; she's been to her wedding and has two grandchildren. "It's been a very very fulfilling story for me." The other stories on the episode are similarly powerful.