Saturday TV tips: Deirdre O'Kane talks funny; humour in The Death of Stalin

— and Shrek 2 is the Big Big Movie
The Death of Stalin starring Michael Palin and Steve Buscemi

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny

RTÉ One, 9.01pm

A brand, new entertainment show for comedian Deirdre O’Kane. As she noted herself, the stand-up gets to sit down for this one so that means her high heels are back.  She'll be chatting to fellow performers, creative people, and 'comrades in entertainment'. 

England - Premier League

Everton v Manchester United, BT sport 12.30pm; Chelsea v Sheffield United Sky Sports, 5.30pm 

Peil na mBan Beo (live ladies ball)

TG4, throw-in 3pm

Live coverage of Kerry v Cork in Round 2 of the TG4 Ladies Football Championship. Presented by Máire Ní Bhraonáin

Rugby

TG4, ko 5.15pm

Action from the Guinness PRO14 Championship. In this evening’s live coverage, Dragons welcome Connacht to Rodney Parade in the fifth round of the Championship.

Big Big Movie: Shrek 2

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

The ogre meets his in-laws, who are decidedly unimpressed with their daughter's choice of husband.

The Death of Stalin

RTÉ 2, 9.10pm

Political satire following the Soviet dictator's last days and depicting the chaos of the regime after his death. Starring Michael Palin, Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough, and Jason Isaacs. Worth making time for this one. 

