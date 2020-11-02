Owners of Cyprus Avenue and Gleneagle among Munster recipients of €5m fund for live events sector

The full list of recipients of a planned €5 million in funding for the live events sector, including commercial venues, producers and promoters, has been revealed.

The funding will be dispensed as part of the economic stimulus measures announced earlier this year, in order to help tide the sector over during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. As private enterprises, these organisations largely don't qualify for other areas of state funding made available to the arts and culture sector.

Fifty-eight organisations in total will benefit from the funding scheme, 17 of which are based in the province of Munster, claiming a total share of €1,662,000.

The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme in the area are the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney, home of the INEC venue, and Limerick pantomime producers Jendagi Ltd., each awarded €400,000.

Seclusion Properties, the group behind the Cyprus Avenue, Old Oak and Winthrop Avenue venues in Cork City, are in receipt of €100,000 of funding, while Curve Music Management, the company behind Indiependence festival and the MusicCork convention, have been awarded €76,000 from the scheme.

In other awards, Ehawa Ltd - the group behind The Good Room promotions house and The Kino venue in Cork - Cork's Crane Lane Theatre, and Hotel Doolin in Clare have each been awarded €48,640, while funding has also been awarded to small urban and regional venues around Munster. The owners of Dolan's Warehouse in Limerick have received €57,760.

Demand for support from within the live events sector has been high, following the near-complete shuttering of venues around the country as the crisis has continued. Such was the call for this round of funding that the department confirmed that more resources and supports will be made available over the coming months.

Said Martin on the expanded funding: "I was also delighted to recently announce €50 million in support for the sector in Budget 2021 – which will encompass a range of supports for live entertainment events to take place in venues next year across the country, and other measures to support music, and a new grant scheme for equipment."

WHO GETS WHAT IN MUNSTER