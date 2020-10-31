Saturday's TV Tips: Crucial Ireland rugby game; Seriously Sinead; and of course Goosebumps

Seriously Sinead, RTÉ Player series

from 9am

A scripted comedy series starring Corkonian comedian Sinead Quinlan. Sinead’s dreams of being a successful stand-up comedian have been put on hold over the 'small matter' of a global pandemic. Sinead swaps out her storytelling on stage with a diary where we hear about her ventures out into the new world and her attempts to get her career, love life, and social awkwardness back on track.

Seriously Sinead

Sinead Quinlan, from Carrignavar in Cork only turned her hand to comedy last year after being discovered when speaking at a fitness event by comedian Stephen Kelly of the Hardy Bucks and soon after found herself opening for The Hardy Bucks gig. She quickly won people over with her innocent and relatable observations of everyday life and was the winner of the Ray D’Arcy Show’s nationwide search for the country’s best new stand-up comedian 'Stand Up and Be Funny'.

Big Big Movie: Goosebumps

RTÉ One 6:35pm

Great option for halloween, especially as trick or treating isn't an option. A teenager accidentally releases the monsters in a popular series of books into the real world to cause chaos.

Goosebumps

Fantasy adventure, starring Jack Black and Dylan Minnette.

The Saturday Game Live: Galway v Wexford

RTÉ2, throw-in 6.15pm

Joanne Cantwell presents all the action from the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park RTE 2

Six Nations: Wales v Scotland

Virgin One, ko 2.15pm

This fixture, which was originally due to be held in March, has been dominated by the Welsh in recent years. Scotland has won just once in Cardiff in the Six Nations era, while Wales has been victorious in 11 of the last 12 meetings in this tournament.

Six Nations: Italy v England

Virgin One, ko 4.45pm

Six Nations: France v Ireland

Virgin One, ko 8.10pm

Obviously, of the three games, this is the most important! Ireland is unbeaten in three of our last four Six Nations games in Paris.