Tuesday TV tips: Champions League action and pastry week for the Great British Bake-Off

Elsewhere: tacos and salad with Rory O'Connell on RTÉ 1
Tuesday TV tips: Champions League action and pastry week for the Great British Bake-Off

The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 17:32
Caroline Delaney

A bright spot for sports fans this evening with:

Champions League Live

RTÉ2, KO 8pm

Darragh Maloney presents live coverage of Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United in Group H from Parc des Princes, Paris. Commentary from George Hamilton. 

But if you don't get a kick out of soccer then maybe tackling some kitchen projects might do it for you...

The Great British Bake Off

C4, 8pm

Week-five is Pastry Week in the Tent of Dreams. Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be on hand with moral support as tension mounts.

...and staying closer to home we have:

How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell

RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Rory prepares Pickled Beetroot Tacos, a Roast Chicken Salad with French and a Mexican Courgette Salad. He completes his menu with a delicious Blackberry and Geranium Posset.

How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell
How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell

Planning ahead is the key, but the method is simplicity itself.   

“By taking inspiration from many different cuisines, we can use Ireland’s best ingredients to create modern dishes which combine fabulous flavour with a lightness of touch,” he says.

Read More

Lessons I learned from the last lockdown

More in this section

Fair City cast and crew to continue filming during Level 5 lockdown Fair City cast and crew to continue filming during Level 5 lockdown
Who Do You Think You Are? S17 Monday TV tips: Terence McSwiney remembered on the 100th anniversary of his death
IFTAs virtual ceremony sees Martin Scorsese, Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson present awards IFTAs virtual ceremony sees Martin Scorsese, Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson present awards

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices