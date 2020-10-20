Tuesday TV tips: Champions League action and pastry week for the Great British Bake-Off

A bright spot for sports fans this evening with:

Champions League Live

RTÉ2, KO 8pm

Darragh Maloney presents live coverage of Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United in Group H from Parc des Princes, Paris. Commentary from George Hamilton.

But if you don't get a kick out of soccer then maybe tackling some kitchen projects might do it for you...

The Great British Bake Off

C4, 8pm

Week-five is Pastry Week in the Tent of Dreams. Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be on hand with moral support as tension mounts.

...and staying closer to home we have:

How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell

RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Rory prepares Pickled Beetroot Tacos, a Roast Chicken Salad with French and a Mexican Courgette Salad. He completes his menu with a delicious Blackberry and Geranium Posset.

Planning ahead is the key, but the method is simplicity itself.

“By taking inspiration from many different cuisines, we can use Ireland’s best ingredients to create modern dishes which combine fabulous flavour with a lightness of touch,” he says.