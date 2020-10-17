Beginner's Pluck: Oein DeBhairduin 'felt a responsibility' to tell Traveller stories

A traveller, storytelling is part of Oein’s culture. He told his first, aged seven.

He’s a big reader too.

“In my childhood there were books everywhere,” he says. “When I moved to Dublin, I got a library card first thing.”

After graduating from university, Oein worked as a clerical officer until he moved to Dublin three years ago.

“I managed a holistic store and bookshop, and then took over as centre manager and employment director at Clondalkin Traveller’s Training. I was the first traveller to work in the Oireachtas, and now work with Senator Eileen Flynn on traveller issues.”

Always a scribbler, who kept diaries, Oein began the book a year ago.

“All these stories were coming up, and I wanted to tell them, in order to maintain the oral tradition, but to tell them in a real way, as part of my life. As a traveller, I felt a sense of responsibility.

“I spoke the words then listened back. They went from my mind and my heart onto paper.”

Who is Oein DeBhairduin?

Date/place of birth: Near Tuam, County Galway/1985.

Education: St Jarlath’s College, in Tuam; NUI Galway, Psychology.

Home: Clondalkin.

Family: “I’m the middle child of five. We’re a tight family.”

The day job: Manager, Education Centre in Clover Hill, Clondalkin.

In another life: “I think we all have a calling to do something, and mine is what I am doing now. My life is diverse. It’s always vibrant.”

Favourite writers: Doireann Ní Ghríofa; Deirdre O’Sullivan; Nigel G Pearson; WB Yeats; Sam Taylor.

Second novel: “I’ve started a collection of ghost stories.”

Top tip: “Have fun with your writing. Agony is the death of it all. When you’re frustrated, the work suffers. Books are things of pleasure and wonder.”

The Debut

Why the moon travels

Illustrated by Leanne McDonagh; Skein Press, €12.95

These diverse tales show the cruelty and kindnesses of nature. The moon leaves the sky — falling for a man on earth. A hedgehog gathers food to save the starving during the famine; a fox saves a child whose mother is dying.

The verdict: Life affirming, luminous and lyrical, these vividly told stories of folklore, make the reader see nature — and the travelling community in a new light.