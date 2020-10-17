Beginner's Pluck: Oein DeBhairduin 'felt a responsibility' to tell Traveller stories

A traveller, storytelling is part of Oein’s culture. He told his first, aged seven.
He’s a big reader too.
“In my childhood there were books everywhere,” he says. “When I moved to Dublin, I got a library card first thing.”
After graduating from university, Oein worked as a clerical officer until he moved to Dublin three years ago.
“I managed a holistic store and bookshop, and then took over as centre manager and employment director at Clondalkin Traveller’s Training. I was the first traveller to work in the Oireachtas, and now work with Senator Eileen Flynn on traveller issues.”
Always a scribbler, who kept diaries, Oein began the book a year ago.
“All these stories were coming up, and I wanted to tell them, in order to maintain the oral tradition, but to tell them in a real way, as part of my life. As a traveller, I felt a sense of responsibility.
“I spoke the words then listened back. They went from my mind and my heart onto paper.”
- Why the moon travels
- Illustrated by Leanne McDonagh; Skein Press, €12.95