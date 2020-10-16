Check out Derry Girl Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in new drama Bridgerton

Scandalous behaviour, devastating put-downs and delicious side-eye — and all from characters in the most gorgeous brocade waistcoats and divine empire-line dresses. If a matchmaking drama set in a 'reimagined regency' era is your idea of escapist heaven then prepare for a Christmas day treat.

Add in our own superb Nicola Coughlan and this looks to be a most convivial entertainment.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington; Polly Walker as Portia Featherington; Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington; Ben Miller as Lord Featherington and Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton

Bridgerton is set to debut globally on Netflix on December 25.

It's the first series from Shonda Rhime's Shondaland and is created by longtime Shonda Rhimes collaborator, Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice).

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

She's hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, and her prospects look good — initially.

But her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors and the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

The highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), is a committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

There's a certain outspoken — of course there is — Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) who will try her hardest to ensure The Duke finds a match this season.

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

And the costumes are just delightful even if they're not entirely historically accurate. Look, we're here for the drama and the scandal, not a history lesson.

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels — Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

We're sure that Derry-girl Nicola will have no problem mastering the right accent — after all, she switched from her native Galway tones to the Derry accent without missing a beat. She plays the marvellously-named Penelope Featherington.

And she recently said: “To be working with Shonda Rhimes is mind-blowing because she is one of the most powerful women in television. Bridgerton is such a different beat from anything people will have seen before. It is super colourful, fast-paced, funny, very dramatic. It is going to be a real relief of a show for people to watch after the year we’ve had. It feels like escapism, it is very joyful.”

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset

The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, , Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains — and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Netflix.com/Bridgerton