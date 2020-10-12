Crawford gallery to get slice of new €1m acquisition fund

The Crawford Art Gallery in Cork will be one of two Irish institutions to benefit from a €1 million fund established for the purchase of new works of art.

Announced this morning by Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Art, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the Cork gallery is to get €400,000 of the fund, with the other €600,000 going to the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin.

The fund will enable Crawford and IMMA to purchase artworks from contemporary Irish artists, or artists based in Ireland.

Much of the Crawford's current collection of more than 3,000 works has come from bequests to the gallery, or from other collections - Gibson Bequest, AIB Art Collection, etc – so this funding will help the gallery to purchase individual pieces. The fund will also generate income for artists in a sector that has been hit hard by the Covid crisis.

Mary McCarthy, Director of the Crawford Art Gallery. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

In welcoming the announcement of the acquisition fund, Crawford director Mary McCarthy said it would allow the Cork gallery and IMMA to continue to promote artists and their work by adding to the national collection.

“It is also a recognition by the minister and her department of the value of collections as a significant resource and a sustainable programming reservoir from which we can generate programming conversations across the centuries,” Ms McCarthy added.

No information is available yet on which pieces the Crawford or IMMA are going to invest in.

While announcing the acquisiton fund, Minister Martin said: “Arts and culture are a core part of who we are, and they have been the source of so much support over the last months. I am pleased to be able to make this allocation to enhance the national collection. By doing so, we are providing vital support to Irish artists during this unprecedented time.”

The acquistion fund comes in the wake of a recent allocation of €3.32m for the Crawford to begin the next phase of a major redevelopment of the gallery.