Crawford gallery to get slice of new €1m acquisition fund

Crawford director Mary McCarthy said it would allow the Cork gallery and IMMA to continue to promote artists and their work by adding to the national collection.
Crawford gallery to get slice of new €1m acquisition fund

The fund will enable Crawford and IMMA to purchase artworks from contemporary Irish artists, or artists based in Ireland.

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 12:35
Des O’Driscoll

The Crawford Art Gallery in Cork will be one of two Irish institutions to benefit from a €1 million fund established for the purchase of new works of art.

Announced this morning by Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Art, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the Cork gallery is to get €400,000 of the fund, with the other €600,000 going to the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin.

The fund will enable Crawford and IMMA to purchase artworks from contemporary Irish artists, or artists based in Ireland.

Much of the Crawford's current collection of more than 3,000 works has come from bequests to the gallery, or from other collections - Gibson Bequest, AIB Art Collection, etc – so this funding will help the gallery to purchase individual pieces. The fund will also generate income for artists in a sector that has been hit hard by the Covid crisis.

Mary McCarthy, Director of the Crawford Art Gallery. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Mary McCarthy, Director of the Crawford Art Gallery. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

In welcoming the announcement of the acquisition fund, Crawford director Mary McCarthy said it would allow the Cork gallery and IMMA to continue to promote artists and their work by adding to the national collection.

“It is also a recognition by the minister and her department of the value of collections as a significant resource and a sustainable programming reservoir from which we can generate programming conversations across the centuries,” Ms McCarthy added.

No information is available yet on which pieces the Crawford or IMMA are going to invest in.

While announcing the acquisiton fund, Minister Martin said: “Arts and culture are a core part of who we are, and they have been the source of so much support over the last months. I am pleased to be able to make this allocation to enhance the national collection. By doing so, we are providing vital support to Irish artists during this unprecedented time.” 

The acquistion fund comes in the wake of a recent allocation of €3.32m for the Crawford to begin the next phase of a major redevelopment of the gallery.

Read More

Banksy, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst artwork to go on permanent display in Dublin

More in this section

Cillian Murphy on BBC Radio 6 Cillian Murphy to share some smooth tunes with night owls and insomniacs
Banksy, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst artwork to go on permanent display in Dublin Banksy, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst artwork to go on permanent display in Dublin
Friday TV tips: A Famine-set revenge drama, and both Ryan Tubridy and Graham Norton have decent rosters of guests Friday TV tips: A Famine-set revenge drama, and both Ryan Tubridy and Graham Norton have decent rosters of guests

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices