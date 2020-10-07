AC/DC reunite remaining members of classic line-up for new album

The remaining members of AC/DC’s classic line-up have announced a new song, the first from their forthcoming album Power Up.

The track, Shot In The Dark, is their first new music since 2014’s Rock Or Bust album.

Founder Angus Young has reunited with Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams for the record, plus recent addition Stevie Young.

‘POWER UP’ OUT NOVEMBER 13. LIMITED EDITION DELUXE LIGHTBOX, CD, VINYL & DIGITAL DOWNLOAD AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER. “SHOT IN THE DARK” AVAILABLE NOW. #PWRUP https://t.co/E1IgKXPCxF pic.twitter.com/TrlgwZJaNI — AC/DC (@acdc) October 7, 2020

To mark the launch, London landmarks Battersea Power Station, St Paul’s Cathedral, Marble Arch and the Tate Modern were illuminated with AC/DC imagery overnight.

The rockers also reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien, who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014, for the 12-track project.

Tracks include Realize, Demon Fire, Systems Down, Money Shot and Code Red.

The Australia-formed rock band was founded in November 1973 by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young, going on to record hits including Highway To Hell and Back In Black.

Marble Arch (AC/DC/PA)

The band has had a series of line-up changes over the years, including a stint with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose as lead singer.

Former guitarist Malcolm Young died aged 64 in 2017 after suffering dementia.

In 2014 it had been announced he would not be playing with the rock band any more.

In 2017, their long-standing producer George Young, another brother of Malcolm and Angus, died aged 70.

The band said at the time: “It is with pain in our heart that we have to announce the passing of our beloved brother and mentor George Young.

“Without his help and guidance there would not have been an AC/DC.”