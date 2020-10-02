Four new Irish music releases to stream and download on #BandcampFriday

There's been much hand-wringing about sustainability in a wider music industry that's still reeling in some ways from the profound disruption that the Internet provided to a long-established business model in the mid-90s.

While established streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music have provided users with access to a huge archive of music, podcasts and curated playlists, the stark reality is that the artists' slice of the streaming pie is still vanishingly small, with independent artists both emerging and established now also contending with the demise of download sales from the likes of iTunes.

Enter Bandcamp, the internet's indie record shop.

Over the last number of years, the US-based service has established itself as the service of choice for music lovers, allowing users to pay musicians per release for downloads, streaming via the Bandcamp app, and mail-order merchandise.

Furthermore, the service is best-placed to help artists face the challenge of sustainability, especially as the live events business is still on the ropes due to the pandemic: the service offers an 85-15 split of all revenue in the artists' favour.

Which makes the manner in which they've stepped it up for artists during the crisis even more remarkable — on the first Friday of every month since Covid emerged, Bandcamp has waived its fees for the day, allowing artists and labels, as well as various charity partners, to benefit from the interest the #BandcampFriday initiative has generated.

For many Irish independent artists in the current circumstances, #BandcampFriday has been the only means of helping sustain income from their music.

With that in mind, there are a plethora of new releases today on a service that the Irish scene has adapted as a vital platform: let's take a look at some heavy-hitters.

VARIOUS ARTISTS - A Litany of Failures Vol. 3

A Litany of Failures Vol. 3: the weird and wonderful of Irish DIY music collected

Contrary to popularly-held gripes, 'guitar music' isn't dead, and you certainly don't have to rely on major-label favourites or the legacy acts of your youth to provide ample distortion.

You just have to look at DIY music all over Ireland to see it: a task made arguably easier by the existence of A Litany of Failures, Vol. 3, an overview of the weird and wonderful amid Ireland's punk, psychedelic, shoegaze and experimental scenes.

The 2LP set and digital download is heavy from front-to-back: reverby Cork psych from The Bonk and punk-poetry from Dublin's Rising Damp nestles alongside jazz-inflected explorations from Belfast's Robocobra Quartet and the introverted, stripped-back kosmische of Waterford-originating outfit, Percolator.

If you're still suffering from cynicism regarding rock and roll in Ireland in 2020, A Litany of Failures Vol. 3 is the cure.

Stream the video for Percolator's song Freshin', part of the compilation, below.

JJ LEE - Laura Palmer

JJ Lee: Ballyheigue's finest.

Aside from his turn in A Litany of Failures-featured noise outfit Messyng, as well as in several live lineups around the Cork scene, Kerry man JJ Lee has been quietly cultivating a solo body of work under his own name.

New single Laura Palmer is a left-turn from previous singles, a dreamy, primarily instrumental piece that blurs late-eighties shoegazing with lo-fi electronica in homage to one of the central figures in cult telly classic Twin Peaks.

Stream the video for Laura Palmer below.

GADGET AND THE CLOUD - Things I'll Never Say

Gadget and the Cloud: sad songs to dance softly to

From a rural emo kid conducting interviews with punk legends for US websites over her parents' phone line in North Cork, to an assured ambient composer, music scribe and political activist, Kelly Doherty's body of work is testament to putting in the hard yards on your own terms.

Nowhere is this more evident than in her musical project, Gadget and the Cloud, dreamed up after seeing Jon Hopkins for the first time at Electric Picnic, and progressing quickly from Eno-evoking poignancy to an exploration of electronic music's contemporary fringes.

Things I'll Never Say carries that journey onward, marrying recent single and compilation tracks to a pair of lockdown compositions that see Doherty playing more with glitchy percussion and spacey synths.

Stream the video for single It Never Felt Right below.

GHOSTKING IS DEAD - Consortium

Ghostking is Dead: the brainchild of Matt Corrigan

It's been a wild ride for Cork's Matt Corrigan, aka Ghostking is Dead, since a debut release at the age of 16 displayed a frightening level of modern folk maturity and bleakly cheerful sarcasm.

Traversing the folk oeuvre by way of the bedroom-pop phenomenon and straight into a distinctly Corkonian strain of crooning, brooding weirdness, Corrigan's journey has taken in a lockdown spent writing a succession of EPs, the first of which releases today.

Consortium ups the singer songwriter's chaos quotient considerably, playing with chopped-and-screwed vocal samples and stuttering 808-esque drums to knock the listener off-kilter before unleashing a hollering, spoken-word edge to his already-distinct voice across three short broadsides.

Stream EP highlight Bogman below.