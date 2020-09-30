Wednesday TV tips: Brendan Gleeson as Trump in The Comey Rule, and Grayson Perry continues his travels

Elsewhere: Cork's Izz Café on RTÉ's Nationwide, and a look ahead at the new additions to Netflix 
Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule - tonight at 9 on Sky Atlantic

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 13:00 PM
Des O’Driscoll

Nationwide 

RTÉ One, 7pm 

Includes a segment on the Izz Café in Cork, which was opened by a Palestinian family after they had left the Direct Provision system.

The Comey Rule 

Sky Atlantic, 9pm 

Brendan Gleeson takes on the role of Donald Trump in this two-part adaptation of the memoir of former FBI director James Comey. 

With Jeff Daniels in the title role, the plot mainly revolves around Comey's investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails and the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, until he was fired by the US president in 2017.

Grayson Perry's Big American Road Trip 

Channel 4, 10pm 

The British artist visits liberals in Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, and a 'woke' part of Brooklyn, where people tell him about their anxieties in the Trump era. 

It's probably not as effective as his exploration of black people's experiences in the opening episode of this enjoyable series, but it does show some of the failings of a group who tend to hold themselves in very high regard.

Streaming tips 

The Boys In The Band (Netflix) 

Zachary Quinto and Jim Parsons (Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory) star in a film adaptation of the New York play from the 1960s that was considered one of the first depictions of the lives of gay men.

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix) 

Another show for true-crime fans, with a look at the actions of Christopher Lee Watts in Colorado in 2018, when he killed his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.

Enola Holmes (Netflix) 

Fiona Shaw and Helena Bonham Carter are part of the cast of a film following the fortunes of Sherlock Holmes' teenage sister, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Enjoyable family viewing.

Latest

