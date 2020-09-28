Cork Podcast Festival goes ahead next month at the Kino

As the summer festival season has come and gone in quiet times, the autumn and winter arts calendar looks set to be full of a mixture of in-person and online events.

Festivals like IndieCork, and initiatives like Culture Night, have been to the forefront of carefully-curated 'hybrid' programming, striking a balance of reaching people where they are, and providing a taste of the in-person experience.

Enter the second instalment of Cork Podcast Festival, promoted by the Good Room events crew, and happening in scaled-down form at The Kino on Washington Street from Friday October 9 to Sunday October 11.

Returning after a well-received maiden excursion last year, the festival takes in a strong mix of national heavyweights, cult favourites and homegrown Leeside programming over the course of the weekend.

We're back! 🎙️ We thought it wasn't going to happen but we've pulled out all the stops to keep it going after such a great start last year. Keeping it @Kino_Cork for this one. Check out the line up below all tickets available here: https://t.co/WvbOYNVs9e pic.twitter.com/mKoUpzI2kw — Cork Podcast Festival (@CorkPodcastFest) September 28, 2020

Friday October 9 sees a double-header of storytelling and chat, as the festival opens at 7pm with the historic knowledge and dramatic narration of the Irish History Podcast, hosted as ever by Fin Dwyer, while The Two Norries Podcast (9.30pm) balances serious social and political commentary with native Northside humour.

Ask Audrey: she was charging us per use of her headshots, so here's her podcast art instead

Saturday October 10 plays host to a full house of chats and creativity, including the free Rebel Matters live show at 3pm; spookiness and the supernatural on the silver screen with a live broadcast of The Creep Dive (5pm) directly from their cave in locked-down Dublin; agony-aunting on life, love and other problems with The Irish Examiner's Ask Audrey (7pm) alongside her regular coterie of correspondents; and some aprés-festival cocktails with crooning, ivory-tinkling dreamboat Franck Brass (9pm), with special guest Amy McKenna.

Donal Dineen. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan.

Meanwhile, Sunday October 11 hits home with a pair of heavyweights in their respective fields. At 5pm, The Mick Clifford Podcast makes its live debut in association with the Irish Examiner, as the veteran journalist sits down with Cork's folk-singer laureate, John Spillane. To close the festival at 7pm, No Disco and late-night radio legend Dónal Dineen shares music and chats with his Make Me an Island podcast.

For more information and tickets, head to kinocork.com, or follow CorkPodcastFest on Twitter.