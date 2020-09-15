Limerick rapper GodKnows sings praises for his city's music veterans in new single Mup I Said

As with a variety of independent and alternative music that might surprise some casual listeners, Limerick has long been a hotbed of heavy, articulate and deeply idiosyncratic hip-hop.

Focusing as a meeting point for a disparate but dedicated scene in the South West, the city is a hive of working-class, multicultural identity and progressive musical thought, with young artists of all genres being nurtured via the work of the MusicGeneration Limerick facility and a supportive regular gig-going crowd.

You'd be hard-pressed to think of a man that has done more to advance that thought process and community spirit in recent times than wordsmith and producer GodKnows.

As one-third of 2017 Choice Music Prize winners Rusangano Family, in a supporting role for fellow rhymer Denise Chaila, or making tracks on a solo basis in recent times, GodKnows has consistently had a hand in forward-thinking tunes that have resonated with a growing audience.

So when he shouts-out people that are still involved in his city's music scene after years of hard work in the hook of new single 'Mup I Said, taken from recent EP Who's Asking II, it's no mere act of lip-service.

The presence of fellow LK hip-hop perennial Hazey Haze lends the tune a harder edge, while MurLi, another Rusangano man, steps in on some propulsive, bouncing production.

Whether speaking to the multicultural Irish experience through the distinct filter of his growth and adulthood in the Treaty City, or simply assembling friends and peers for some storming collaborations, like the South West All-Stars remix of single Who's Asking, God Knows' recent excursions have made for innately accessible but substantial listening.

'Mup I Said' is available on YouTube now, and as part of his Who's Asking II EP, available now digitally and on cassette via the Fly High Society label, led by Belfast beats honcho SertOne.