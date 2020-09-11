'Breaking Out' documentary to pay homage to Interference singer Fergus O'Farrell

One of the great stories of the Irish independent music community over the years is that of Interference, a West Cork-based outfit led by the late Fergus O'Farrell, a charismatic frontman whose battle with muscular dystrophy drove his creativity, and inspired the band's groundswell of support from community and industry alike.

Filmed over ten years, and produced following his passing in 2016, at the age of 48, Breaking Out, directed by Michael McCormack, charts the life story, diagnosis, artistic processes and musical body of work of O'Farrell, as well as cementing his legacy through the words and stories of friends, bandmates and contemporaries.

O'Farrell's vital and inspired canon of songwriting remains revered, and rightly so: the backbone of a discography highlighted by tunes like 'Gold', featured prominently in Irish stage/cinema sensation Once, and 'Breaking Out', that arguably helped set the tone for the Irish singer-songwriter surge of the nineties.

His far-reaching influence spurred on the band's longevity, continuing to gig as O'Farrell performed from his wheelchair owing to the nature of his condition, including a 2003 Other Voices session that was later released as the band's 'Live in Dingle' album.

Speaking on the documentary's release, McCormack says: "It’s a great pleasure to finally share Fergus O’Farrell’s inspirational story. At a time when we all need heroes, Breaking Out will fill your soul."

Breaking Out will be in cinemas nationwide, and available on-demand, on November 6th, via Element Distribution.