'Breaking Out' documentary to pay homage to Interference singer Fergus O'Farrell

West Cork vocalist etched out a musical legacy while living with Muscular Dystrophy
'Breaking Out' documentary to pay homage to Interference singer Fergus O'Farrell

Interference vocalist Fergus O'Farrell

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 17:31 PM

One of the great stories of the Irish independent music community over the years is that of Interference, a West Cork-based outfit led by the late Fergus O'Farrell, a charismatic frontman whose battle with muscular dystrophy drove his creativity, and inspired the band's groundswell of support from community and industry alike.

Filmed over ten years, and produced following his passing in 2016, at the age of 48, Breaking Out, directed by Michael McCormack, charts the life story, diagnosis, artistic processes and musical body of work of O'Farrell, as well as cementing his legacy through the words and stories of friends, bandmates and contemporaries.

O'Farrell's vital and inspired canon of songwriting remains revered, and rightly so: the backbone of a discography highlighted by tunes like 'Gold', featured prominently in Irish stage/cinema sensation Once, and 'Breaking Out', that arguably helped set the tone for the Irish singer-songwriter surge of the nineties. 

His far-reaching influence spurred on the band's longevity, continuing to gig as O'Farrell performed from his wheelchair owing to the nature of his condition, including a 2003 Other Voices session that was later released as the band's 'Live in Dingle' album.

Speaking on the documentary's release, McCormack says: "It’s a great pleasure to finally share Fergus O’Farrell’s inspirational story. At a time when we all need heroes, Breaking Out will fill your soul."

Breaking Out will be in cinemas nationwide, and available on-demand, on November 6th, via Element Distribution.

Read More

Live music review: Interference, Cork Opera House

More in this section

The%20Late%20Late%20Returns%20003 Friday's TV highlights: Donald Trump's niece on the Late Late Show and Gogglebox is back
1112907 Diana Rigg: Bond girl, Avenger and distinguished stage actress dies aged 82
SPRINGSTEEN_WS_photo2-192227821.jpg Springsteen records new album with E Street Band in five days

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices