Van Morrison announces three socially-distanced gigs in Belfast hotel

Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison has confirmed three socially-distanced concerts taking place next month in Belfast.

The legendary singer will return to the stage in Ireland with a series of socially distanced shows at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in October.

The concerts will take place on October 29, 30 and 31.

Tickets will be sold in pairs or by tables of eight and the maximum number of attendees at each show will be 184, as part of measures to adhere to social distancing legislation in Northern Ireland.

The performance with the Belfast native will be preceded by a drinks reception and two-course supper, which organisers say will showcase the best of Northern Ireland produce.

Ticket prices for the first two rows are available at £250 (€280) per person, or £2,000 (€2,245) for a table of eight. All other tickets are £150 (€168) per person or £1,200 (€1,346) per table of eight.

The four-star Europa Hotel is located in the heart of Belfast city centre.

Tickets for Van Morrison's concerts at the Europa Hotel can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The star marked his 75th birthday on Monday, with President Michael D Higgins among those who contributed to a special event to mark the occasion, 'Rave On, Van Morrison'.

President Higgins recorded a spoken-word track with a reading of 'Rave On, John Donne', from Van Morrison’s 1983 album 'Inarticulate Speech of the Heart'.

It was one of ten videos broadcast on Van Morrison’s birthday on YouTube by Hot Press.