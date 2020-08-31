Sinéad O'Connor announces new single and video for next month

Singer Sinéad O’Connor has revealed her new single will be released next month.

The Irish music icon revealed that the release date will be October 2, and has just returned from London after filming the accompanying video.

She took to Twitter to say, “Just back from London where (director and legendary DJ) Don Letts and crew and me, filmed the video for my new single (out October 2).” The singer/songwriter said the single is in aid of and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sinead revealed that she was in London last Thursday and is now restricting her movements due to Covid-19. “So am restricting movements for two weeks. My house is going to be spotless and there will be lots of knitting.”

The Dubliner, formerly known as Sr Mary Bernadette, has converted to Islam and has taken the name Shuhada Sadaqat.

Speaking to RTÉ broadcaster Dave Fanning in an interview last year, the Emmy Award-winner spoke frankly on her past struggles with mental health.

“When you are suicidal, but you don’t want to die, you would do anything to save your life.

“When you’re isolated because you’ve burned all your bridges, you don’t know what you would do to save your life.

“In my case I was very lonesome, I needed to get sh*t out. When you’re drowning, you’ll grab anything and you’ll scream.

“I’m rebuilding my life, I’ve been in the nuthouse for three and a half years, and I’m allowed to say that”.