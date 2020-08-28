Friday's TV highlights: Final episode of The Young Offenders and Concert4Cancer features major music stars

The Young Offenders Picture: Miki Barlok
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 10:35 AM
Des O’Driscoll

The Young Offenders 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

Final episode of the current series, and the two lads decide to take the big step of moving out of home.

Concert4Cancer 

Virgin One, 9pm 

A fundraiser for the Marie Keating Foundation features performances from charity founder Ronan Keating, as well as the likes of Gary Barlow and Nathan Carter.

Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop 

BBC Four, 11pm 

The recent death of founder member Peter Green is a fine excuse to repeat this documentary on the hugely-successful band who managed to evolve through several lineup changes and major bust-ups. 

That's preceded by Peter Green: Man of the World (9.30pm), which concentrates on the ace guitarist who left the band due to mental health issues.

The Witches of Eastwick 

BBC One, 12.40am 

Fun film from 1987 featuring the stellar foursome of Jack Nicholson, Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story 

Netflix 

A show that's been getting plenty chatter at socially-distant water coolers recently. 

The true story revolves around Betty Broderick who, two years after a bitter divorce from her husband – played here by Christian Slater – killed him and his new wife at their apartment in San Diego.

