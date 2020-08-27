Irish music shops get in the zone for Record Store Day

After an extremely difficult few months, Record Store Day offers a ray of light to independent music retailers tomorrow (Saturday) as hundreds of special releases hit the shelves. In existence since 2008, when the day was inaugurated to help keep record stores alive in the face of potentially-fatal competition from Amazon and digital downloads, the 2020 event is considered especially important as many shops weren't able to open for a large chunk of the year.

Following the cancellation of the usual day in April, this year's event has been split into three 'RSD Drops': tomorrow (Aug 29), Sept 26 and Oct 24.

Approximately 500 new CDs or vinyl albums are available, featuring everyone from David Bowie, The Cure and U2 to Christy Moore and Girl Band (audio from which is streaming below).

Among the store owners looking forward to the event are Ray O’Brien of Music Zone in Togher, Cork. “It's always been a huge day for us, but especially this year," says O'Brien. "Over the past few years, it has been the biggest trading day for us, even bigger than anything at Christmas.

"It's had a huge part in helping to save record stores. Normally we'd have bands in store and a bit of a party atmosphere, which we obviously can't do this year, but we are open with all the required safety measures in place, and are hoping that people will get out and support their local independent shops.”

Even by the standards of the difficult time that other businesses have had, MusicZone has faced recent knockbacks of literally biblical proportions.

Becoming A Jackal by Villagers gets a tenth anniversary release for Record Store Day.

They can probably expect the swarm of locusts in Togher by October.

“The Bowie stuff is out on vinyl and CD this time, so they'll probably be in big demand,” says O'Brien. “We'd have a fondness for the Irish stuff, so it's nice that a lot of people are enquiring about stuff like Villagers (streaming below) and Girl Band.”

Aside from Record Store Day, O'Brien says he's been heartened by the ongoing increase in vinyl sales, and the fact that more people are also using the mail-order services of shops like his.

“For a lot of stuff we're the same price as the international sites, so – like any sector – it's great when people support indigenous small businesses. It's the only way we'll survive.”

Among the highlights of the first RSD Drop are: