Irish music shops get in the zone for Record Store Day

After an extremely difficult few months, Record Store Day offers a ray of light to independent music retailers tomorrow (Saturday) as hundreds of special releases hit the shelves. In existence since 2008, when the day was inaugurated to help keep record stores alive in the face of potentially-fatal competition from Amazon and digital downloads, the 2020 event is considered especially important as many shops weren't able to open for a large chunk of the year.
Following the cancellation of the usual day in April, this year's event has been split into three 'RSD Drops': tomorrow (Aug 29), Sept 26 and Oct 24.
Approximately 500 new CDs or vinyl albums are available, featuring everyone from David Bowie, The Cure and U2 to Christy Moore and Girl Band (audio from which is streaming below).
Among the store owners looking forward to the event are Ray O’Brien of Music Zone in Togher, Cork. “It's always been a huge day for us, but especially this year," says O'Brien. "Over the past few years, it has been the biggest trading day for us, even bigger than anything at Christmas.
Even by the standards of the difficult time that other businesses have had, MusicZone has faced recent knockbacks of literally biblical proportions.
They can probably expect the swarm of locusts in Togher by October.
“The Bowie stuff is out on vinyl and CD this time, so they'll probably be in big demand,” says O'Brien. “We'd have a fondness for the Irish stuff, so it's nice that a lot of people are enquiring about stuff like Villagers (streaming below) and Girl Band.”
Aside from Record Store Day, O'Brien says he's been heartened by the ongoing increase in vinyl sales, and the fact that more people are also using the mail-order services of shops like his.
“For a lot of stuff we're the same price as the international sites, so – like any sector – it's great when people support indigenous small businesses. It's the only way we'll survive.”
- : I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) is a live album from a recently-discovered recording of a performance at the Michigan Palace, Detroit, in October 1974. Tracks such as 'Rebel Rebel', 'Sorrow' and 'Changes' feature from an offshoot tour with a new band that Bowie did as a stripped-down project following the huge Diamond Dogs shows.
- : Live at Vicar St was recorded at the Dublin venue last November during two sold-out shows. One of the most interesting Irish bands on the scene at the moment, this vinyl-only release on Rough Trade features material from both studio albums, Holding Hands with Jamie and The Talkies.
- : Is it really ten years since Becoming A Jackal was first released? This anniversary special from Conor O'Brien and co includes all of the original tracks as well as five bonus demos. It's also guaranteed to provide extra salivating at the sight of the gorgeous gold and red vinyl.
- : BBC Sessions 1984-85 is a compilation from visits to the Beeb for slots with John Peel and other presenters, arguably in an era when Shane MacGowan and co were at the peak of their powers.
- : A new release of '11 O’Clock Tick Tock' marks 40 years since it became the band's first single on Island Records. As well as the main track and original b-side 'Touch', this 12” also features previously unreleased live recordings of 'Touch' and 'Twilight' from the group's gig at the Marquee in London in September 1980. It'll come in 180gsm transparent blue vinyl and will include a photo gallery on the inner gatefold.
- : Bloodflowers had a very mixed reception on release in 2000, but fans of the record may be tempted back for this beautiful picture disc version.
- : Prosperous from 1970 was the Kildare troubadour's second album, and also features his future-Planxty comrades Andy Irvine, Liam Óg O'Flynn, and Dónal Lunny. A remastered blue vinyl release includes such classics as 'The Cliffs of Dooneen', 'James Connolly' and 'The Raggle Taggle Gypsies'.