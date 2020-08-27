Keke Palmer: There will be something special about this year’s MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer has said there will be “something special” about this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which are taking place in New York despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who is hosting this year’s ceremony, said it feels “exciting” to be able to put on the event amid the challenges posed by Covid-19.

She said that while the awards will not be held in front of the usual packed-out audience, they will still have “the same energy”.

Keke Palmer (PA)

When asked about the impact of having a reduced audience, she said: “I think it will have an impact but I do think we all are used to what is currently happening.

“I feel like the people over at MTV and the VMAs, what we have created within the show to fill that space is going to feel good as well.”

She added: “I will say there’s something that makes it special in that regard, the fact that we are even attempting to put on a 2020 VMAs is iconic to me in its own way.”

Lady Gaga has scored nine nominations (Ian West/PA)

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the way in the nominations for this year’s awards, scoring nine each.

Elsewhere, Canadian singer The Weeknd and pop sensation Billie Eilish, who swept the big four categories at the Grammys this year, both secured a total of six nominations.

The VMAs will air on Monday at 9pm on MTV UK.