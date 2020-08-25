Culture Night 2020 goes online with over 250 free gigs, workshops and discussions

Returning as an online event amid the current Covid-19 restrictions, national arts and events initiative Culture Night returns next month for its fifteenth installment, with over 250 performances, tours, workshops and conversations to partake in, streaming from locations and venues around the island.

In keeping with the flow of events in previous years, arts lovers and the culturally curious can pick and choose from a wide variety of events and compose their own Culture Night trail, hopping from event to event from 4pm on Friday September 18.

Family-friendly fare includes a debate on the arts and climate change chaired by RTÉ 2FM's new music champion Tara Stewart, readings from new kids' authors presented by Children's Books Ireland, and a special musical adventure created for children with autism.

Luca Casey, Ballincollig at the launch of Culture Night for Cork County Council. Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts and will take place on Friday September 18th 2020. It will come as no surprise that, as a consequence of COVID -19, this year’s Culture Night will be quite unlike any other. Pic Darragh Kane

Various national landmarks will be available for virtual tours, including the Houses of the Oireachtas, the National Gallery of Ireland and Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park Visitor Centre in Mayo, many of which will come with live-streaming or downloadable audio guides.

Live performances are shored up with, among many others, a special celebration of Dublin city's parks in the company of much-loved singer-songwriter Inni-K, international storytelling with the Ireland Says Welcome group, and the premiere of Gloke, a performance poem on identity developed by Pavee Point's Men's Health programme.

Meanwhile, those who want to get hands-on with the arts can partake in a number of interactive workshops: The Alliance Française are laying out a quiz for Francophiles young and old alike, the O'Brien Press is taking open pitches from prospective writers, and those willing to move past the cúpla focail Gaeilge can sample a Gaelchultúr class and experience a modern teaching method.

To see the full programme of events, book online tickets and meet Culture Night's Trailblazers, head to culturenight.ie