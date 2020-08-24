Monday's TV highlights: A decade of Roses and the drama continues in Lovecraft Country

Here are the top picks for what to watch tonight
Monday's TV highlights: A decade of Roses and the drama continues in Lovecraft Country
Dáithí Ó Sé takes a walk down memory lane this evening with Dáithí's Decade of Roses.
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 12:49 PM
Des O’Driscoll

Lovecraft Country 

Sky Atlantic, 9pm 

Last week's opener got a general thumbs-up, but was a sometimes jarring mix of a tale of racial prejudice and attacks by supernatural monsters. 

Perhaps we'll all be more tuned in for the second instalment. 

The episode title of 'Whitey’s on the Moon' comes from Gil Scott-Heron's classic song contrasting the poverty of black Americans in an era when NASA was getting huge funding.

A Suitable Boy 

BBC One, 9pm 

[media]https://youtu.be/mivflL9cwk4[/media]

If you've been accustomed to the Sunday night instalments of the drama series, be aware of the scheduling tweak that has the final episode tonight.

Dáithí's Decade of Roses 

RTÉ One, 9.30pm 

Without a Rose of Tralee competition to present this year, Dáithí Ó Sé looks back over the highlights of the past 10 years. 

We'll get plenty humorous clips, but also touching stories such as the Carlow Rose talking about her parents' heroin addiction, and the San Francisco Rose recalling her sister and cousin who were killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse.

Swingers 

Channel 4, 10pm 

Documentary made at a special Valentine's event at one of UK's biggest swingers clubs.

Carricks, In The Wake of the Irish 

RTÉ One, 11.15pm 

Documentary following Canadian man Charles Kavanagh as he tries to trace his origins, including finding out more about his Irish immigrant ancestors who were among the few survivors when a ship carrying almost 200 people went down in 1847.

Read More

Five TV shows for the week ahead: Gripping new British drama, and Ken Burns' history of country music

More in this section

It Chapter Two European Premiere - London James McAvoy to narrate Channel 4 reality show
BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards 2019 - London Love Island’s Ovie Soko to explore reality TV stardom in BBC documentary
40e0038e-e1e7-4675-ae0a-ad2d459bed7d.jpeg Steve McQueen’s Mangrove to open BFI London Film Festival
tvfilmrose of tralee

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices