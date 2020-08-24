Monday's TV highlights: A decade of Roses and the drama continues in Lovecraft Country

Lovecraft Country

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Last week's opener got a general thumbs-up, but was a sometimes jarring mix of a tale of racial prejudice and attacks by supernatural monsters.

Perhaps we'll all be more tuned in for the second instalment.

The episode title of 'Whitey’s on the Moon' comes from Gil Scott-Heron's classic song contrasting the poverty of black Americans in an era when NASA was getting huge funding.

A Suitable Boy

BBC One, 9pm

If you've been accustomed to the Sunday night instalments of the drama series, be aware of the scheduling tweak that has the final episode tonight.

Dáithí's Decade of Roses

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Without a Rose of Tralee competition to present this year, Dáithí Ó Sé looks back over the highlights of the past 10 years.

We'll get plenty humorous clips, but also touching stories such as the Carlow Rose talking about her parents' heroin addiction, and the San Francisco Rose recalling her sister and cousin who were killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse.

Swingers

Channel 4, 10pm

Documentary made at a special Valentine's event at one of UK's biggest swingers clubs.

Carricks, In The Wake of the Irish

RTÉ One, 11.15pm

Documentary following Canadian man Charles Kavanagh as he tries to trace his origins, including finding out more about his Irish immigrant ancestors who were among the few survivors when a ship carrying almost 200 people went down in 1847.