From Endings, Beginnings to Mortal - this week's movie reviews

people need more than a happy ever after. Endings, Beginnings (15A) opens with Daphne (Shailene Woodley) breaking up with Adrian, her boyfriend of four years, and not because the relationship isn’t working out but because she needs more. More of what, exactly, she finds it hard to explain: Daphne wants spontaneity and reliability, passion and comfort.
The synopsis to Drake Dormeus’ film sounds like the set-up to a romantic comedy, and especially when we learn that Jack and Frank are best friends, but Dormeus, who previously directed Like Crazy and here co-writes with Jardine Libaire, has no intention of playing Daphne’s dilemma for laughs.
While the story opens as if Daphne is going through a very early mid-life crisis, the script gradually begins to tease out the experiences that have resulted in her inability to fully commit. The key word here is gradually; Endings, Beginnings is a film that isn’t afraid to dwell on the tiny details and explore what might initially seem to be irrelevant narrative digressions.
Mortal (12A) stars Nat Wolff as Eric, an American-Norwegian backpacker whom we first meet living rough in a Norwegian forest. S
uffering from bad burns and psychologically traumatised by the mysterious events that have led to his living like a hermit, Eric encounters a group of young men who torment him, one of whom dies — apparently self-combusting — when he touches Eric.
André Øvredal first established his international reputation with the brilliantly offbeat Trollhunter (2010), and Mortal offers a similarly quirky take on the superhero movie.
There are shades of The Lion King to 100% Wolf, not least when Freddy’s devious Uncle Hotspur (Rupert Degas) starts scheming to ensure Freddy never returns to the pack, but for the most part the director, Alexs Stadermann, is happy for 100% Wolf to stand on its own four paws.