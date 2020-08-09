This week's TV: What Paul Mescal did next

I’m going to organise a collection for Paul Mescal. It was distressing to see the Normal People star dragged into a promo for a Rolling Stones video this week — yes these are hard times for people in acting, but he’s better than propping up some Dad Rock types that are basically a tribute act to themselves. So let’s see if we can find some money that will let him focus on the acting.

Like he did on the The Deceived, a four-parter which ran on Channel 5 this week. (It will be on Virgin Media in Ireland soon.) This is a spooky thriller set in Donegal, written by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee along with her husband, Tobias Beer. Lisa obviously likes a a bit of danger in her life, writing a show with her husband, because sometimes when I’m writing solo, I feel like divorcing myself.

The Deceived is old school. You won’t find a poltergeist here or deranged scientist in a nearby nuclear station that has broken the time-space continuum by accident. It’s just a pretty, posh English girl called Ophelia (Emily Reid) who falls for her English lecturer, Michael Callaghan and follows him home to Donegal because he’s got a really hot beard. The lecture is played by Emmett J Scanlan who has started to crop up everywhere including Hollyoaks for a while, but look we all make mistakes. Ophelia gets to Donegal just in time to see Callaghan bury his writer wife Roisin. He then brings her back to stay the night in his mansion, slightly damaged by the fire that killed Roisin. (Or did it?) No one comments on the fact Callaghan brings a young one to his house on the night of his wife’s funeral, because Irish people aren’t a bit pass-remarkable.

And then Mescal appears as Sean, moody builder and part-time fireman. Way to go there on priming the fantasy machine for female viewers, having Mescal as a fireman. He’s not far off his Connell character from Normal People, except this is Donegal instead of Sligo, so he says ‘aye’ a bit more, and he’s a builder/fireman instead of literature student, so there isn’t half as much crying.

What there is though is genuine intrigue. There is a spooky tapping on one of the doors in the house. Sean obviously has a thing for Ophelia, telling her she can trust him, which probably means he’s going to kidnap her in episode three. Entertaining end-of-summer stuff.

A lso good for end of summer is the Go Outside and Play – Local Adventures series which is on the RTÉ Player. It’s a knockabout vlog series, with Carl Mullan, where he looks at sunsets and camps in a forest and follows a river in a bite-sized ten minute episodes set around Ireland. Give it a look, it might give you some ideas.

And don’t forget to sent on a few bob to Paul Mescal.