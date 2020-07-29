Wednesday TV highlights: Twins build houses on Grand Designs, and Grey's Anatomy season finale

Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery, on the season finale of "Grey's Anatomy. Picture: ABC/Raymond Liu
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 08:49 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Grand Designs 

Channel 4, 9pm

Identical twins Nik and Jon Daughtry are building two very similar houses in Sheffield. 

The brothers already have identical dogs, and drive similar cars, so this seems a logical next step. 

However, their closeness will be tested by a project that hits various issues in terms of budget and finishes.

Mrs America 

BBC Two, 9pm

A double-bill of episodes this evening, before tomorrow's finale. 

Cate Blanchett has just been nominated for an Emmy award for her portrayal of the conservative American campaigner.

Grey's Anatomy 

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The season finale brings its customary twists and huge plot progressions.

