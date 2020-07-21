Watch: Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill perform at the Crawford Gallery for 'Other Voices: Courage'

Days away from the release of his self-released live album, veteran Cork singer-songwriter Mick Flannery took to the Crawford Art Gallery this evening to perform for the Other Voices: Courage series, accompanied by singer and multi-instrumentalist Susan O'Neill (SON) and regular guitarist Alan Commerford.

A live-streaming accompaniment to the Other Voices festivals and television series, Courage has seen Irish musicians perform at venues and cultural landmarks around the country, including a mix of established homegrown names like Flannery, concertina virtuoso Cormac Begley and Dublin folk miscreants Lankum, as well as emergent voices in Irish music, like Galway songwriter Maija Sofia and Limerick rapper/poet Denise Chaila.

The series last week passed the 2-million mark in live streams around the world, over the course of 18 episodes to date, with the final episode of the present series streaming on Thursday.

Tonight's live stream was available across social media, YouTube and RTÉPlayer, and raised funds for Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI), with a link to donate here.

Stream the performance below, with kickoff at the 9.20 mark.

Later in the week, Flannery's live album, 'Alive', recorded at the Cork Opera House, is released physically and across digital platforms, with all funds raised going to Flannery's bandmates and road crew, after losing regular work in the live music industry amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on the album in a statement, Flannery emphasised the collaborative nature of making his live show happen.

Mick Flannery, during Other Voices; Courage', in the Sculpture Gallery, at the Crawford Art Gallery, Emmet Place, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“I’m very glad this album is coming out, I think it showcases the talents of the people I’m lucky to share stages with.

"I’ve been playing music with this band for quite a while now and this was a particularly nice night to capture on a recording. We had done a tour of promoting a new album and we were familiar with the whole set, new and old.

"Things happen in live gigs that don’t happen so easily in studio settings, the atmosphere of the room and the audience plays in, perhaps a home-crowd helped also.

"I think this album captures the in-the-moment spontaneity of the musicians, and that’s great to hear."

Alive can be pre-saved for streaming or pre-ordered for download here.