So you want to be a writer?

The writer is treading old ground in writing about a road trip across America, but we see the country through the eyes of a man who has grown romantic in his own age, and he in turn is seeing it through the eyes of his dog Charley.
The way she writes about tea and the places it has taken her is so vivid and sensual; you can see the colours of the walls in Claridges hotel, and almost smell the fragrance from the tea fields she visits in Malawi.
- Claire Nelson is a New Zealander who spent more than a decade in London working in food and travel journalism, including over 5 years at Jamie Oliver’s magazine.
- Her first non-fiction book Things I Learned From Falling was published in March 2020 and is included on Stylist magazine’s list of 2020’s best non-fiction books.
Her workshops tke place online
A seminal guide to the literary strategies of creative nonfiction.
Forty-eight renowned writers share their engagement with language, storytelling and the world.
- Rachel Andrews is a Cork-based writer who has published in the London Review of Books, the Stinging Fly, Gorse, Banshee, and elsewhere.
- In 2018, she was runner up in the inaugural Hubert Butler Essay Prize.
Her workshops take place online
A classic of oral literature transcribed into text and the story of one of Cork’s mightiest internationalists & rebels; find it free online.
On The Road provides a thrilling alternative vision of a naturally free, nomadic & egalitarian human being, erupting in rebellion inside the very beast that has swallowed us - it set my soul on fire when i was sixteen &, three decades on, i still hear its wild call.
Dave Lordan is a writer, educator, and multimedia artist who grew up in West Cork. He'll be joined by ER Murray to teach Words Allowed, a writing workshops for teenage creatives aged between 14 and 17.
A stellar example of using different narrative voices, using passion to inform your work, and playing with reader emotions and empathy.
honest, raw, gripping, punchy, and beautifully written - it’s a page-turner with grit.
- ER Murray lives in West Cork and writes for children, young adults, and adult audiences in various forms including short stories, essays, novels and poetry.
- Her books include Nine Lives Trilogy and Caramel Hearts.
An example of how strongly a place can be evoked, the human condition caught, and how much can be said in just a handful of paragraphs.
A tense, image-driven mini-adventure that reminds me why I fell for reading in the first place - we’re never too old for stories like this!
- Cynan Jones is a Welsh author whose novels and short stories have been published in various places, including Granta and The New Yorker.
- His most recent work, Stillicide, is a collection of twelve stories originally commissioned by BBC Radio 4.
His course runs online