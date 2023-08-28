Handling hedgehogs and carrying cats: Pete the Vet answers your animal questions

We have inherited a family of hedgehogs in my rear garden, living under the shed.

Our house is in the suburbs. They appear when it is dark. Food is left for them at the foot of the paving slabs leading up to the shed. They hoover up all the cat food left for them.

The only problem is they leave a mess in the morning with their droppings, as well as saliva-like fluid. What can we do?

- TO’C, Dublin 20

I am a hedgehog enthusiast: these native creatures are the most eco-friendly way to control slugs, snails and other pests in Irish gardens.

At this time of year, it’s helpful to offer them plenty of food (and cat food is perfect) as the young hedgehogs (born this summer) need to attain a weight of at least 500g by October in order to survive the physical stress of hibernation.

The saliva-like fluid that you describe is probably due to “self-anointing”, a poorly-understood behaviour that hedgehogs often do. They cover themselves in their own saliva, licking themselves like cats as they do this. Theories for this behaviour include conditioning their own spines, camouflaging their own body smell, or marking their territory in some way, but nobody knows for sure.

As for the mess: I’m afraid the only answer is to regularly clean up after them, perhaps making it easier for yourself by remembering how good they are at eating the pests that would otherwise harm your garden.

My 10-week-old German Shepherd puppy has very soft stools.

I picked him up from the breeder a week ago, and I haven’t changed his food but he has been having some puppy-training treats.

Should I be worried?

- HG, Carrigaline.

The digestive health of puppies can be fragile, and it’s common for stools to be less firm than they should be.

There are a number of possible reasons for this, from the simple stress of going to a new home, to the addition of different items to the diet (such as those treats), to parasites like intestinal worms.

All puppies are born with worms, and regular worming (e.g. once a month) is important for the first six months of life, at a minimum, using a vet-recommended wormer.

As long as the pup stays bright and cheerful, and as long as there is no blood in the faeces, then soft stools are not generally something to be too concerned about: it usually settles down in time, as long as you feed him a stable diet of good quality food.

He will be due his final vaccination between now and twelve weeks of age, so you should discuss this — and other aspects of puppy care — with your vet.

We have a ten-year-old cat, Solus, who has lots of brown wax in her ears. She isn’t shaking her head or scratching at her ears at all, and she is behaving normally. Is there anything I can do for her without taking her to the vet?

- AC, Waterford

Healthy ears should not contain a visible accumulation of brown wax, so even if she is not showing any sign of discomfort, it makes sense to clean the ears if you can.

You should buy cat ear cleaning drops from the pet shop (or over the counter at your local vet), and use these daily for three days, then twice a week for a couple of weeks.

If these general steps don’t solve the waxy problem then you do need to take her to the vet for a thorough examination.

Possible reasons for this type of issue include ear mites (they don’t always make cats itchy), polyps growing inside her ears (they may need to be surgically removed), and certain bacterial infections that may need prescription-only medication to clear the problem up.

What’s the best type of carrier for a cat?

I’ve always used a standard plastic cat carrier with a door at the front, but my cat hates being put into it, and the vet has to forcibly drag him out in the consulting room.

It always seems brutal and I would like to find a kinder way.

- PL, Killarney

It sounds as if it’s time to move on from that old front-loading plastic carrier.

Cats are independent creatures who like to do things on their own terms, so there’s always a challenge when something needs to happen that they don’t want to do (like being taken to the vet).

Cats prefer carriers that are comfortable (so perhaps place a microwavable heat pad under the cushioning before you put him in), secure (make sure that it’s easy to safely open and close), spacious (ideally big enough so that he can stand up and turn around), and familiar (leave it out, and open, in your home, with treats in it, all the time, so that he learns to like it).

Top-loading carriers are best for visits to vets, so that the whole roof of the carrier can be opened, and the cat lifted out, rather than being dragged out through a small front door.

It’s worth spraying some comforting pheromone (e.g. Feliway) into the carrier before using it for a journey.

Depending on your cat’s temperament, other types of carriers may be possible.