Pride in a community growing stronger every year

Work With Pride, Ireland's first LGBT+ professional business network, marks a historic milestone for business professionals and their allies.

“The purpose of the network is to create an environment for members of the LGBT+ community to network and build professional relationships, as well as help individuals broaden their career opportunities,” Damien O’Halloran, chairperson and Cork Pride company secretary, explains of the network launched last May.

“It is also an opportunity for allies to educate themselves on workplace topics that are relevant to the LGBT+ community and become a more inclusive colleague.”

While diversity, equity and inclusion are now commonplace in the corporate and business world, this is a practical way of making a difference and connecting professionals, he adds.

“The network was founded out of the necessity to cater for the rising number of LGBT+ members coming out in the workplace, and it is important that we and our allies have a place to network in a professional capacity, and to be able to connect and strengthen business connections with like-minded people.”

Operating as a not-for-profit national organisation established to provide regular events to inform, educate and support, both personally and professionally, the network also offers a forum for members of the LGBT+ community and their allies to develop professional contacts.

“The network was formed in October 2021 by the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival and its annual Work With Pride Diversity and Inclusion Conference. Stemming from the conference was the need to establish a professional network, and hence the Work With Pride Professional Business Network was formed.”

While large companies will generally have policies around equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the ‘Work With Pride’ network will also include SMEs, sole traders and smaller enterprises where these supports may not be readily available.

“There are many different types of workplaces, and our aim is for the ‘Work With Pride’ network to connect businesses of all sizes, to share and promote ideas that help create better, more inclusive workplaces.”

The original idea for ‘Work With Pride’ grew out of the virtual conferences and events that Cork Pride hosted during the pandemic, a period that resulted in people working in very different ways: “A lot of discussion grew around what makes your business an employer of choice. To be a truly inclusive employer, you must be able to show that your policies are being delivered in practical ways.”

A recent survey by Deloitte found that one in five people felt they faced discrimination in the workplace due to their ethnicity or their sexual orientation. In addition, 43% of LGBT+ people in Ireland say they are not ‘out’ in the workplace.

The survey also found that more than 90% of LGBT+ people who have worked on an international assignment did not receive information from their employer about LGBT+ laws, networks and culture before or after being offered the assignment.

“Ireland has made progress,” concludes Damien O’Halloran. “However, the fact that some people still feel they can’t reveal their true selves in the workplace tells us that we still have more to do. There is also a need for more networks like ‘Work With Pride’, more diversity and inclusion conferences with topics that engage debate around practical changes to deliver inclusion in the workplace.”

For third level graduates coming into the workforce for the first time, the availability of of such a network is an option previous generations would have dearly wished for.

Mary White, Work With Pride Communications Officer and People and Culture Manager with Altada.

“To have had a professional network such as Work With Pride when I went into the workplace would have been a tremendous advantage,” says Mary White, Work With Pride communications officer and Culture Manager, Altada Technology Solutions.

“To have had that kind of professional support around you, and the ability to connect with like-minded people and not be afraid to be your true self within the business world. The fact that allies are also welcome in the network is very important, and they are hugely important in helping with equity and equality right across the spectrum for the LGBT community. We can’t thank allies enough for advocating on our behalf for changing policies and procedures within the workplace as well.”