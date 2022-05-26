How long it would take to travel to 5 popular attractions this summer without renting a car 

Cliffs of Moher

How long to drive?

The Cliffs of Moher are always a huge tourist spot during the summer months.

According to Google Maps, The Clare attraction is a two hour and 35-minute drive from Cork city centre.

How to get there on public transport?

If using public transport, the best option appears to be the bus. The journey takes just over four hours. This involves getting the Galway bus as far as Ennis Bus Station, and then hopping on another bus toward the Cliffs.

A return adult ticket to Ennis is €29, and it is a further €16 from Ennis to the Cliffs. This makes it a €45 round trip.

Kilkenny Castle

How long to drive?

According to Google Maps, it takes between one hour and 40 minutes to two hours and 20 minutes, depending on traffic.

How to get there on public transport?

On public transport, it takes two hours and 47 minutes. This is by bus and departs from St Patrick’s Quay. It’s a direct bus and costs €30 return for an adult.

Tayto Park

How long to drive?

Tayto Park is two hour and 40 minutes by car from Cork city centre.

How to get there on public transport?

The quickest route on public transport takes four hours and 36 minutes and includes four different stops.

You have to get the train from Cork Kent to Heuston Station in Dublin. From there, you take the Luas to Connolly and catch a bus to Tayto Park, which includes a switch over half way through.

This will cost an estimated €65.82, the Luas is approximately €3.80 return on top of that. This is not including the regional bus price.

The Rock of Cashel

How long to drive?

The Rock of Cashel is an hour to an hour and a half drive from Cork city.

How to get there on public transport?

It takes two hours and 58 minutes to get to the Tipperary historic site by public transport. You will take the train to Thurles from Cork Kent. From there, you take a bus to Cashel and it’s a seven minute walk.

A return train ticket to Cashel will set you back €33.98, and you will have to factor in the price of the regional bus too.

Dingle Peninsula

How long to drive?

From Cork to Dingle it will take around two hours and 10 minutes’ drive, if traffic allows.

How to get there on public transport?

It takes three hours and 45 minutes by public transport.

You take the bus from Cork Bus Station and head towards Tralee. At Tralee, you will get the bus to Dingle.

It costs €21 to get to Tralee, and €19.50 from Tralee to Dingle.