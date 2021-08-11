Season free: 10 ways to wear kaftans

With autumn’s chill a mercury dip away, it seems incongruous to extol the brio of the kaftan. Its peripatetic provenance is by nature the stuff of far-flung destinations, not four-seasons-in-one-day staycations.
But isn’t that half the fun? With international travel still on pause for many, its exotic charm can at least appease our wanderlust.
From earthy to eclectic iterations, we’ve got ten ways to wear one, whatever the weather.
Limited Edition embroidered kaftan, Zara, €69.95
SU Paris ‘Lia’ striped cotton-gauze kaftan, The Outnet, was €400; now €198.
Garment dyed linen dress, Toast, €205.
Cream ‘Bahiacr’ kimono, Zalando, €90.
Patterned linen-blend kaftan, H&M, €59.99
Pippa Holt sustainable embroidered cotton huipil, Net-a-Porter, €650.
Tie-dye kaftan, Zara, €39.95.
Jacquard-patterned kaftan, H&M, €79.99.
By Malina ‘Nancy’ kaftan dress, Zalando, was €370; now €147.95.
La Sireneuse Positano 'New Cappa' printed cotton-voile kaftan, Net-a-Porter, €348.02
- Swap out those jaded joggers and t-shirts for a swankier kaftan and loose trouser pairing. Add bougie slippers.
- Belt over a tissue-thin polo neck and straight leg jeans with ankle boots.
- Channel the Amalfi Coast with a raffia bag, espadrille wedges, and wide-brimmed sun hat.
- Wear as a beach cover-up: perfect for toggling from a quick dip to long lunches.