Season free: 10 ways to wear kaftans

From earthy to eclectic iterations, here are ten ways to wear a kaftan whatever the weather
Patterned linen-blend kaftan, H&M, €59.99.

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

With autumn’s chill a mercury dip away, it seems incongruous to extol the brio of the kaftan. Its peripatetic provenance is by nature the stuff of far-flung destinations, not four-seasons-in-one-day staycations. 

But isn’t that half the fun? With international travel still on pause for many, its exotic charm can at least appease our wanderlust. 

From earthy to eclectic iterations, we’ve got ten ways to wear one, whatever the weather.

Embroidered kaftan

Limited Edition embroidered kaftan, Zara, €69.95

Striped cotton-gauze kaftan

SU Paris ‘Lia’ striped cotton-gauze kaftan, The Outnet, was €400; now €198.

Dyed linen dress

Garment dyed linen dress, Toast, €205.

Cream kimono

Cream ‘Bahiacr’ kimono, Zalando, €90.

Linen blend kaftan

Patterned linen-blend kaftan, H&M, €59.99 

Embroidered cotton huipil

Pippa Holt sustainable embroidered cotton huipil, Net-a-Porter, €650.

Tie-dye kaftan

Tie-dye kaftan, Zara, €39.95.

Jacquard-patterned kaftan

Jacquard-patterned kaftan, H&M, €79.99.

'Nancy' dress

By Malina ‘Nancy’ kaftan dress, Zalando, was €370; now €147.95.

Printed cotton-voile kaftan

La Sireneuse Positano 'New Cappa' printed cotton-voile kaftan, Net-a-Porter, €348.02

Style notes

  • HOME BIRD: Swap out those jaded joggers and t-shirts for a swankier kaftan and loose trouser pairing. Add bougie slippers.
  • SEASON-FREE: Belt over a tissue-thin polo neck and straight leg jeans with ankle boots.
  • ITALIAN VIBES: Channel the Amalfi Coast with a raffia bag, espadrille wedges, and wide-brimmed sun hat.
  • BEACH BOUND: Wear as a beach cover-up: perfect for toggling from a quick dip to long lunches.

