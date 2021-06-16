Carla and Shez from First Dates Ireland are engaged

Wedding bells are going to ring for two contestants from the most recent season of First Dates Ireland. RTÉ announced the engagement today on social media while canvassing for contestants for the next series.

When Antrim woman Carla entered her date with a list of instructions from her mother (don’t speak too fast, don’t eat the burger, and come out with a phone number), we fell instantly in love.

And mothers always know best, it seems. “I need another son-in-law,” she told her daughter as she walked her to the date. Mental health nurse Carla said she was looking for a sheep in wolf’s clothing.

Enter Shez, a tattooed tall guy who works in social care. They were on the same wavelength when it came to wanting to settle down without settling for someone and they both were unafraid of trying new things.

“I can see why they put us together,” Carla said before they both agreed they wanted to see each other again, each rating the date nine out of ten.

“Would we end up being friends or would we end up having great sex and being really good together,” Shez pondered before they left the restaurant.

It turns out they wouldn’t be just friends after all because they are getting married.

It's a match made in h̶e̶a̶v̶e̶n̶... the First Dates restaurant! ❤️

Massive congrats to Carla and Shez from last series of #FirstDatesIRL on their big ENGAGEMENT! 💍 🎉



Now, who's next to find their future fiancée / fiancé? 👋😉 Apply today!https://t.co/X16aaCdfAY pic.twitter.com/LFBEdrcwdW — COCO Content (@COCOcontentie) June 16, 2021