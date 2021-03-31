Spending habits: It's not a bad thing to have a lot of money if you do good things with it

What is your relationship with money?

I have a very good relationship with money in that I understand and appreciate its uses and also am fully aware that the attainment of money is not success in itself. We need good people to have enough money to be able to do good things with it. It’s when money is in the hands or control of people with poor ethics and behaviour that the problems start.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I think I’d consider myself a saver first, giver second, and spender third.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

Not if it is for others and I’m definitely of an abundance rather than a poverty mindset which is a gift my dad gave me. However, having worked in the refugee camps after the Rwandan genocide, I’m uncomfortable spending on really unnecessary things.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

As above, “it’s not a bad thing to have a lot of money if you do good things with it”.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

My husband does all our home finances and keeps me posted if we’re overspending at all. I have a weekly budget in my head for groceries and budget an amount for clothing, etc, for our three teenagers each quarter. We are not big spenders but I consider myself extremely fortunate that I can spend on the necessary items (food, home, clothing) as well as go on holidays.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

My car. It’s a VW Passat cc and I absolutely adore it. I’ve also invested a lot in my own training, development, and learning over the years and that of people close to me. Best investment ever.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

Every 10 years since I started in business and got married (same year) I purchase something to mark the success of 10 years past. At my 10-year mark, I bought a beautiful aquamarine stone that the wonderful jeweller Amoc in Greystones made into a ring for me. At my 20-year landmark, Chupi made me a northern star necklace and I had three kisses one for each of my children engraved on the back and a “J” for the number one person in my life, my husband Joules.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

In my 20s. At one of my first accountancy lectures as a trainee auditor, my lecturer emphasised how we should all run out and get pensions. This seemed hard to comprehend when I was only on £6,000 per year but I heard it loud and clear all the same and started one soon after.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Nothing comes to mind, I hope it’s not ahead of me!