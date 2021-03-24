Jedward to shave off iconic quiffs live on Late Late Show charity fundraiser

Irish singers Jedward will shave off their signature hairstyles on the Late Late Show to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

Twins John and Edward Grimes are taking part in memory of their mother, Susanna, who died in 2019 after she was diagnosed with leukemia and kidney failure. She worked as the twins’ manager for many years.

“We are on the Late Late Show this week, shaving off our quiffs to raise much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society,” the pair said in a video they shared on social media.

“We hope all the funds raised will contribute to a cancer-free future. This is such a good cause. We're sending so much strength and love to all those suffering with cancer.”

Our Mom died from Cancer and We are shaving off our Quiffs to raise money for Cancer! @IrishCancerSoc pic.twitter.com/u1fZ9oRKGj — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 23, 2021

The duo spoke about the loss of their mother on the Late Late Show last year and revealed they were holding her hand when she died.

“We were there when she passed and we are thankful that we were there - we were able to hold her hand,” Edward said.

“We had some earphones listening to some music. We listened to some Fleetwood Mac and some of her favourite songs that she liked to play.”

The live haircut will take place on Daffodil Day, historically one of the biggest fundraising days for the Irish Cancer Society with on-street donations from the public being a major contributor in the past. Daffodil Day was cancelled due to Covid 19 last year and there will be no street sales of daffodil pins this year so they are moving their fundraising focus to online and text donations. For more information, see cancer.ie.