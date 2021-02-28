Sunday TV Tips: All things wise and wonderful in new vet series 

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Fulham, noon, BBC One, Premier Sports; Leicester v Arsenal, noon, BT Sport; Tottenham Hotspurs v Burnley, 2pm, Sky Sports; Chelsea v Manchester United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports; Sheffield United v Liverpool, 7.15pm, Sky Sports

All Creatures Great and Small (new series)

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

A new adaptation of bestselling author James Herriot’s adventures and mishaps as a country vet in 1930’s and 1940’s Yorkshire. Fresh out of Glasgow Veterinary College, James Herriot follows

his dream to become a vet in the magnificent Yorkshire Dales.

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) in a new adaptation of best-selling author James Herriot’s collection of stories

At Skeldale House, James gets to know his newly formed dysfunctional family; his chaotic and erratic boss Siegfried Farnon, Siegfried’s wayward brother Tristan and the shrewd Mrs Hall who is endlessly steering the ship. When local beauty Helen Alderson attracts James’s attention he finds another, more enduring reason to stay in the Dales.

David Attenborough’s Life In Colour

BBC One, 7pm

Using the latest camera technology, David Attenborough reveals the extraordinary ways in which animals use colour: to win a mate, to fight off rivals and to warn enemies.

Ireland’s Fittest Family: Reeling In The Ramps

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

The coaches look back over eight phenomenal years of Ireland’s Fittest Family. They reminisce about their greatest victories and their most crushing losses.

Ireland's Fittest Family coaches: Derval O'Rourke, Davy Fitzgerald, Mairead Ronan, Donncha O'Callaghan, and Anna Geary

From heroic mammies to unstoppable grandfathers, this is a celebration of the families who marched into battle in the name of family glory.

Sruth (new episode)

TG4, 9.30pm

Narrated by singer Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill. Sruth unearths eight of today’s most exceptionally talented young musicians from Ireland and Scotland, showcasing their skills and giving them the opportunity to collaborate with figures such as Bríd Harper and Phil Cunningham.

Sruth: Megan Nic Fhionnghaile and Phil Cunningham