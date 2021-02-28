Sunday TV Tips: All things wise and wonderful in new vet series 

— eight years of Fittest Family and talented musicians in Sruth
Sunday TV Tips: All things wise and wonderful in new vet series 

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) in All Creatures Great and Small

Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 11:30
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Fulham, noon, BBC One, Premier Sports; Leicester v Arsenal, noon, BT Sport; Tottenham Hotspurs v Burnley, 2pm, Sky Sports; Chelsea v Manchester United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports; Sheffield United v Liverpool, 7.15pm, Sky Sports

All Creatures Great and Small (new series)

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

A new adaptation of bestselling author James Herriot’s adventures and mishaps as a country vet in 1930’s and 1940’s Yorkshire. Fresh out of Glasgow Veterinary College, James Herriot follows
his dream to become a vet in the magnificent Yorkshire Dales.

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) in a new adaptation of best-selling author James Herriot’s collection of stories

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) in a new adaptation of best-selling author James Herriot’s collection of stories

At Skeldale House, James gets to know his newly formed dysfunctional family; his chaotic and erratic boss Siegfried Farnon, Siegfried’s wayward brother Tristan and the shrewd Mrs Hall who is endlessly steering the ship. When local beauty Helen Alderson attracts James’s attention he finds another, more enduring reason to stay in the Dales.

David Attenborough’s Life In Colour

BBC One, 7pm

Using the latest camera technology, David Attenborough reveals the extraordinary ways in which animals use colour: to win a mate, to fight off rivals and to warn enemies.

Ireland’s Fittest Family: Reeling In The Ramps

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

The coaches look back over eight phenomenal years of Ireland’s Fittest Family. They reminisce about their greatest victories and their most crushing losses.

Ireland's Fittest Family coaches: Derval O'Rourke, Davy Fitzgerald, Mairead Ronan, Donncha O'Callaghan, and Anna Geary

Ireland's Fittest Family coaches: Derval O'Rourke, Davy Fitzgerald, Mairead Ronan, Donncha O'Callaghan, and Anna Geary

From heroic mammies to unstoppable grandfathers, this is a celebration of the families who marched into battle in the name of family glory.

Sruth (new episode)

TG4, 9.30pm

Narrated by singer Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill. Sruth unearths eight of today’s most exceptionally talented young musicians from Ireland and Scotland, showcasing their skills and giving them the opportunity to collaborate with figures such as Bríd Harper and Phil Cunningham.

Sruth: Megan Nic Fhionnghaile and Phil Cunningham

Sruth: Megan Nic Fhionnghaile and Phil Cunningham

Read More

10 ways to wear leather this spring

More in this section

Cup of coffee and flower From food to flowers: How to have a hotel-quality Valentine's Day at home
Mobile phone with red hearts flying from the screen - paper illustration image concept for online dating, dating apps Eight new ideas for a virtual date night on Valentine's Day
Saturday's TV highlights: Premier League is back, and The Duchess is streaming on Netflix Saturday's TV highlights: Premier League is back, and The Duchess is streaming on Netflix
#abhaile
Faces of Women

Join the Irish Examiner to celebrate International Women's Day 2021

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

ABHAILE

Your guide to staying at home

#ChoosetoChallenge

Join us for our International Women’s Day virtual lunchtime celebration on Monday, March 8 from 1pm

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices