Sunday TV Tips: All things wise and wonderful in new vet series 

Tottenham Hotspurs v Burnley, 2pm, Sky Sports; Chelsea v Manchester United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports; Sheffield United v Liverpool, 7.15pm, Sky Sports
A new adaptation of bestselling author James Herriot’s adventures and mishaps as a country vet in 1930’s and 1940’s Yorkshire. Fresh out of Glasgow Veterinary College, James Herriot follows
his dream to become a vet in the magnificent Yorkshire Dales.
At Skeldale House, James gets to know his newly formed dysfunctional family; his chaotic and erratic boss Siegfried Farnon, Siegfried’s wayward brother Tristan and the shrewd Mrs Hall who is endlessly steering the ship. When local beauty Helen Alderson attracts James’s attention he finds another, more enduring reason to stay in the Dales.
Using the latest camera technology, David Attenborough reveals the extraordinary ways in which animals use colour: to win a mate, to fight off rivals and to warn enemies.
The coaches look back over eight phenomenal years of Ireland’s Fittest Family. They reminisce about their greatest victories and their most crushing losses.
From heroic mammies to unstoppable grandfathers, this is a celebration of the families who marched into battle in the name of family glory.
Narrated by singer Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill. Sruth unearths eight of today’s most exceptionally talented young musicians from Ireland and Scotland, showcasing their skills and giving them the opportunity to collaborate with figures such as Bríd Harper and Phil Cunningham.