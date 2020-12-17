Seven Winter cleaning tips to spruce up your home

We’ve never spent so much time in our homes, doing schoolwork from kitchens, creating household offices, building lockdown gardens. Our living spaces were mostly in top-notch space during summer, when the sun was shining and the shops were stocking up on plants and organising bins.

However, as the days grew shorter, the weather got colder, and Christmas decorations were dusted off, perhaps our homes got a little more hectic and a little less sparkly.

Give yourself one less thing to worry about this Christmas and check out these top tips and ideas for sprucing up your home over the holidays.

Freshen up the entrance

A quick slick of colourful paint can give the outside of your home a new lease of life. Picture: iStock

While we might be pretty good at paying attention to the inside of our homes, often the outside goes on the back burner. A power washer or coat of paint can go miles for freshening up the exterior of our homes, and if you really want to make your house pop, why not try painting the front door a new shade?

Choosing a bold colour for your front door, like a striking pink or warm yellow, can instantly boost curb appeal and make it feel like you’ve bought a brand new door.

"Consider taking the lead from nature when deciding on the colour. Shades of green in varying tones — from rich forest greens to fern hues or soft sages — look striking, while also at one in a suburban environment," Helen Shaw of Benjamin Moore Paint recommends.

The job should only take about an hour and you can buy some new number stickers to stick or drill right on for a completely new, and cheap, look you'll appreciate every time you pull in the drive.

Clean your windows

Keep windows clean with a homemade mixture of vinegar and water. Picture: iStock

Our windows are often highlighted during Christmas, as strings of lights swing across roofs and candles illuminate window panes. Make sure you keep them streak-free by mixing one part distilled vinegar to 10 parts warm water and cleaning from the top down. Rinse and dry with a piece of kitchen roll.

Clear clutter

Use any extra time you have at home to declutter and see what you can donate to charity. Picture: iStock

Christmas is probably one of the worst times for clutter to build, as you try to hide gifts, display cards, and make room for decorations.

Maybe go through the kids' older toys to see what you can donate to the charity shop before they open all of their new ones. It’s also a good time to go through your winter wardrobe and sift out what you don’t need as the Autumn clothes go back in the attic.

When putting up decorations, it’s best to put other items you don’t need away until New Year instead of trying to squish everything on to the shelves. You can find storage bins in any home shop, as well as Lidl or Aldi, to make sure everything is put away safely and dust-free.

Clean your carpets

Don't leave hoovering go to the wayside as the cold weather kicks in. Picture: iStock As shoes get muckier and Winter boots come out, make sure you’re keeping an eye on your carpets. Hoovering frequently helps prolong the life of the carpet and reduces a build-up of dirt and dust. Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch uses a cheap window squeegee to really get into her carpets and supermarket carpet remover to get rid of stains.

A new hoover is a great post-Christmas gift to give yourself as the sales start, especially a cordless one. Keep an eye out for one with an active beater bar if you have cut-pile carpets and a suction cleaner if your carpet piles are more looped.

Refresh your couches

Your hoover is also a vital tool for keeping couches fresh. Picture: iStock

We’ve spent a lot of time on our couches this year. To give them a freshening up, have a hunt around for the cleaning directions on the label or online. You can use a lint roller to remove dust and pet hair and a brush to lift dirt on most furnishings.

Bicarbonate of soda is safe to use on most fabrics, just sprinkle it on after checking it’s safe for yours, leave for 30 minutes, and hoover off. To remove stains, mix 3/4 cup warm water, 1/4 cup vinegar, and one tablespoon of dish soap and gently scrub with a soft cloth. Again, check the directions for your couch before using.

You can also invest in a handheld steamer for around €30 to refresh furniture. While you’re at it, give the cushion covers a wash at a cool temperature to really freshen up the room.

Hygiene your home office

Your laptop can harbour tons of germs but can be easily cleaned with special wipes. Picture: iStock

Keyboards are a notorious hotspot for bacteria and with the amount we’ve been using them this year, it's important to give them a wipe down.

OXO sells compact handheld laptop cleaners in tons of Irish stores, such as The Organised Store, that can get crumbs out of the nooks and crannies and buff the screen. You can also invest in baby wipe type cleaning cloths for your tech products, such as Q-Connect's screen and keyboard wipes, which are antibacterial and nonabrasive and available for €7.50 a tube.

Use regular antibacterial wipes for your desk and pens, keep all your bits and bobs in a small jar or decorative plate to clear space, and invest in filing racks to keep paper in tow.

You can also hang a calendar up to avoid endless post-it notes floating around, wrap cords into a small storage container beneath the desk, and clear all coffee cups out of the vicinity.

Don’t forget to give your chair a wipe down while you’re at it.

Dust your lamps

Don't leave your lampshades collecting dust. Picture: iStock

We all love to cosy up with some soft mood lighting at Christmas time, but how often do we actually dust our lampshades? Roll a sticky lint roller or cloth across lampshades to lift dust and polish the base with a soft dry cloth. To get to the main light, invest in an extendable duster, available from any home or euro store. Just make sure the lights are off.