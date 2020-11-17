Watch your tweets disappear as Twitter releases Fleets 

Twitter announce the arrival of a stories feature to rival Instagram and Snapchat
Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 14:15
Ciara McDonnell

If you've ever woken up overwhelmed with the shame of a ill-conceived 3 am tweet, then today is your lucky day. Twitter has announced the arrival of Fleets - a mechanism for your fleeting thoughts - to great fanfare. The new feature, which you'll find at the bottom of your tweet, lasts 24 hours and is not a new concept to social media. 

First made a 'thing' by Snapchat all the way back in 2013 and now Instagram and Facebook, short-lived posts seem to be what Twitter users want more than anything else. Twitter says that their testing has shown that people feel more comfortable joining a conversation that has a time limit.

"People with Fleets joined more conversations on Twitter through Fleets as well as Direct Messages. Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what's on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings."

You can Fleet text, Tweets, photos or videos and customize your Fleets with various background and text options. To share a Tweet in a Fleet tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share in Fleet.” Then, add what you think about it with some text or emojis. Soon, stickers and live broadcasting will be available in Fleets.

The new offering wants to encourage Twitter users to engage more, and lurk less. It is the latest in a string of innovations that the social media giant is working on, including a transcription feature aimed at those with hearing loss. 

Family Notices