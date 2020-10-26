News to make you smile: make a new friend 

You can help tackle the epidemic of loneliness by picking up your phone
Mon, 26 Oct, 2020 - 13:00
Ciara McDonnell

According to statistics from ALONE, 45% of people 75 and over are lonely and one in three live on their own. The good news is, you can help!

ALONE are looking for volunteers to join their Befriending Network. You'll be fully trained online, and once you've completed training, you would call an elderly person once a week for a chat. 

The charity is also looking for volunteers to man their National Support Line. You would act as the first point of contact, providing a listening ear, information and support for older people, many of whom feel they have nowhere else to turn.

If you like to talk and want to help to make someone feel less alone this winter, then log onto alone.ie to find out more about their Befriending service and how you can help to make a difference in someone's life today. 

Family Notices