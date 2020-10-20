Making Cents: Am I better off paying off my mortgage? 

I was recently contacted by a reader in their late 40s who is in a stable job and a solid financial position, wondering what they should prioritise when it comes to their financial future. They expect to retire within the next 10 years and are considering upping their mortgage payments in order to be mortgage-free by retirement. They will have a public sector pension and also make Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVCs) which should give them a lump sum payout on retirement.

While clearing debt is almost always a good idea, there are a number of factors to consider when making a decision like this. Clearing a mortgage would obviously be a great goal to reach but other options could work out better financially. In this case, the reader is on a tracker mortgage, which means they are benefitting from a lower than average interest rate. They also soon turn 50, which has implications for how much tax relief they get on pension contributions. One of the significant advantages of pensions, when compared with other forms of saving, is the tax relief you can get on contributions, investment build-up and some benefits.

With all that in mind, I asked Paul Prendergast, of Prendergast Maguire Financial Services Ltd, for his advice to the reader. As you can see from his response, if you are in a position where you can strengthen your finances for the future, there are a number of approaches you can take.

“First of all, you are in a good position in the current climate,” Mr Prendergast said. “You have a tracker mortgage and secure employment, with a guaranteed pension whenever you decide to retire. You also have good equity in your home.

“Paying off your mortgage early is an excellent idea as your pensionable income will be less and this will give you more disposable income in retirement.” Mr Prendergast then highlighted the importance of having easily accessible savings for emergencies that may pop up in the short term, before tackling long term plans.

“Prior to increasing the payment please make sure you have six months' income in an emergency fund in a savings account,” he said.

“When paying off you have a few options. As you have said, you can increase your monthly payment to make sure the mortgage is paid off in eight years. You can also pay a lump sum off annually. This means you could save every month and look at your situation each year and decide to pay an amount off the mortgage. You could also decide to do a combination of both.

“The AVC is also an excellent move as it means you are getting tax relief on your contributions. Depending on your income you could be getting 40% tax relief. You can currently make contributions of to 25% of your income at age 48, and this will increase to 30% at age 50. This will increase your lump sum in 7.5 years, and you would have received the maximum tax relief available.” Older readers who may be in a similar position should bear in mind that the percentage relief available rises again, to 35% for those aged 55-59 and 40% for those aged 60 and over.

“The choice you make is dependent on your current tracker interest rate and whether or not the tax relief you receive on your AVC is more beneficial than the interest you are being charged on your mortgage,” Mr Prendergast says. “The AVC is also an investment, so valuations will fluctuate at various levels depending on your investment choice.

“Your options are pay down your mortgage directly to the bank and have a guarantee that it will be paid off, or maximise tax relief on your AVC depending on your mortgage interest rate and invest in a low-risk fund.” As is clear from Mr Prendergast’s answer, there are a lot of variables to consider when you are in this financial position. I know I say what I am about to say a lot, but it is because it is true. When you find yourself in a position where you are making long term financial decisions and are unsure of what is the best way to go, the single best move you can make is to sit down with an independent financial advisor and get expert advice. It may seem like a hassle at the time but you could be reaping the benefits for years or even decades to come.

Free post to and from care homes

Recognising how difficult the last few months have been for people in nursing and care homes, and their families, An Post has launched a new initiative.

An Post will ensure free delivery of all card and letter mail posted to and from residents of nursing and care homes in the State.

By writing "FREEPOST" where the stamp normally goes, An Post will carry cards and letters without a postage stamp.

"It’s so important that while we continue to remain apart, we all stay connected and don’t feel isolated," said MD of An Post Retail Debbie Byrne. "It’s never been easier to send a little note or card to those who need a little cheer at this time."

The postal service is also going the extra mile for elderly or vulnerable customers living in their own homes. Family members can register for the free check-in service by completing the postal address and eircode of the customer at anpost.com/CommunityFocus.

These details will be relayed directly through An Post’s digital network to the customer’s local postperson, who will call to the address at the earliest opportunity.